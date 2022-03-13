Jeff Key knew from a young age he wanted to be an actor, but he didn’t find what he needed to say through his art until he joined the military.
Key joined when he was 34 years old, and already a working actor in Los Angeles, working mostly on commercials. He says it wasn’t long after a candy bar commercial where the director complained about the way he looked that he decided to join the military. He saw a billboard for enlisting, called the number, and asked what the age cut-off was.
“They said it was ’27,’ and I was 34 at the time, but they told me to come in and meet them anyway,” Key said.
Key got an age waiver and joined the Marine Corps only a few weeks before the Twin Towers fell.
During his service, Key started keeping a journal as a way to record his thoughts and keep himself sane. He would read entries aloud to his fellow Marines for entertainment. When he returned home, people would ask about his experiences and he would read in the same way he had read to his fellow Marines.
One person he read for was Yuval Hadadi, a film and theater director who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces.
Hadadi insisted that Key turn the journals into a one-man show, and said he would continue to stay in L.A., paying out of his own pocket, to help Key develop the show.
The show that came from this would eventually be called “Eyes of Babylon,” and Key would go on tour with the show, performing all over the country before finally finishing Off-Broadway in New York City.
Key was even protested at one performance, in rural Kentucky, because of his openness about his homosexuality, one of many changes he said came after his return from Iraq.
“War changes people. That feels like a silly understatement,” Key said.
After the show, Key has stayed busy not only writing, but leading workshops helping veterans to open up about their experiences through writing and performance. He will be helping lead such a workshop in Lawton this week as one of the two guest leaders for “Veteran’s Expressions,” at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
Key says he feels that, through workshops like this, he can try to help veterans through the pain of war, as it did for him when he returned.
“We’re losing 16 to 22 veterans a day to suicide,” Key said. “To me, that’s unacceptable.”
Key said that he understands many fellow veterans feel uncomfortable with sharing experiences with an audience, but said the goal was to make sure participants are comfortable, and only share the stories they feel comfortable sharing.
“I never want it to be a negative experience for them,” Key said. “If someone’s on the fence about it, I’d just say I’ve done lots of similar gatherings like this, and when they’re great, people leave feeling like they moved past their discomfort, and that goes for everyone who attended.”
The workshop is not only open to veterans, but to their families as well. Maureen Durant, the library and media specialist at the Life Ready Center in Lawton, is the spouse of a veteran who will be a participant in the workshop. She’s tried to coax her husband, as well as any other veterans or family members of veterans she knows, to participate.
“Art is a way to remove closeness to a difficult circumstance,” Durant said. “It’s a way to give it another name, and put it in a different context.”