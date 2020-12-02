'Valhalla' offers something to love for old, new fans

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” represents a return to form for a franchise that has struggled to find its identity in recent iterations.
Released on just about every platform under the sun — the Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia — “Valhalla” was pushed out in time for the next-generation console launch with a few bugs along the way. And while it might not take advantage of the new hardware capabilities beyond a rock-solid framerate and prettier graphics, it still feels like a breath of fresh air for a series that has meandered ever since it tried to reinvent itself three years ago.
Eivor serves as the new protagonist, this time in the nordic regions of Europe. The character can be played as either a male or female. For my playthrough purposes, I played as a female Eivor, so that’s how I will refer to the character from this point forward. After avenging the murder of her father at the hands of a man who would go on to be a part of the Templar order, Eivor casts her fortunes in with her foster-brother, who travels to England as part of the wave of danes and other invaders.
For once, a character isn’t driven by revenge or some fraught path of anger and destruction. Eivor simply wants to live a better life and make a home for herself and her clan. It’s certainly a relief to enjoy a story that gets away from the revenge plots that have driven so many of the “Assassin’s Creed” games as of late. It’s that shift in story and perspective that drives one of the main components of the game — the settlement.
Taking a page from “Assassin’s Creed III,” one of Eivor’s main tasks throughout the game is building a settlement for her people. As the game progresses, and she obtains more resources, she can build buildings for new services, to attract more residents and to expand influence and power across the region. These expansions require resources, which lead to the game’s next big addition — raids.
Eivor is a viking and vikings viking. She gains resources by raiding monasteries and other communities across the lands of England. This mechanic could get very controversial quickly, as vikings often slaughtered many when raiding. Thankfully, Eivor and her clan only kill soldiers who stand in their way. Monks or civilians are to be unharmed, and killing one can lead to desynchronization — the game’s version of death.
“Valhalla” is a much tighter and more refined game compared to its predecessor, “Odyssey.” The latter game was overstuffed with content — much of which was passible, at best — that soaked up hundreds of hours. It just wasn’t fun after a paint, and actually felt like more of a chore than a game. So this game toned stuff down, a bit. Missions are straight forward enough and there is plenty of room for exploration and activities. Rather than being waved down by every passing stranger with some generic fetch quest for Eivor, “Valhalla” includes world events that are carefully crafted and offer a bit of a mystery, some nice character development, or interesting gameplay in order to justify their existence.
Ubisoft sort of went back to the basics and combined a lot of what worked in the older “Assassin’s Creed” titles with what worked in the newer versions post-”Origins.” After the poor reception ot “Unity” in 2013, the publisher went back to the drawing board for the franchise, drawing inspirations from “The Witcher III” to craft a more RPG-oriented experience, as opposed to the stealth-action hybrid of the previous games. A lot of the stealth elements were abandoned and assassinations were cast aside — ironically, for a series named “Assassin’s Creed.” “Valhalla” brings those stealth elements, especially the social stealth, back to the forefront. Eivor might not be a refined assassin like Ezio, but she can easily blend in to a crowd to make her way to a target. She can blend in with individuals, hide on benches and dive into hiding spots in order to set up the perfect attack. It finally feels like Ubisoft found a good balance.
The biggest complication with “Valhalla” remains the modern day story. It’s just so overly complicated and convoluted, to the point where it’s hard to keep track of what’s going on without diving into a wiki, or spending literal hours pouring over material from spinoff games, comic books and novels. I’ve always been a fan of the modern day storyline, with its emphasis on ancient civilizations, gods and how elements throughout history have been affected by the search for powerful artifacts. But it’s beginning to cripple under the weight of its own ambition, and it’s time to end iijt. There’s only so many apocalypses the world can face.
Thankfully, much of the modern day story can be possibly ignored for a greater focus on Eivor. There are still some frustrating RPG elements and an inventory and loot system that’s better left abandoned than embraced. But “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” still feels like a great return to form for stealth-action fans, and a good starting point for the next iteration of the series.
