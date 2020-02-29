Updated 'Invisible Man' offers important message with thrilling frights

The newest rendition of “The Invisible Man” offers a gripping — and actually scary — tale that could hit close to home for many of its female viewers.
Born out of the deathrows of Universal’s failed attempt at its own “Marvel Cinematic Universe” attempt, the “Dark Universe,” writer-director Leigh Whannell’s retelling of the classic H.G. Wells story offers a more grounded and genuine look at terror than any previous version. It touches on timely topics, such as toxic relationships, victim blaming and the #MeToo era that help add legitimacy and make the plight of Elisabeth Moss’ Ceciila Kass all that much more harrowing.
Moss stars as Kass, the ex-girlfriend of extremely controlling psychopath and billionaire tech guru Adrian. It’s no coincidence that the movie models the villain after the rising number of toxic and destructive tech bros that permeate Silicon Valley these days. After turning to prescription drugs in order to quell her anxiety and depression, she launches an escape from Adrian’s cliffside mansion on a dark and stormy night. In many ways, it feels like a modern take on the classic haunted mansions that permeated Universal’s monster movies of the 1930s and 40s.
Adrian is declared dead — an apparent suicide — and Kass is offered $5 million from his will — with certain conditions. Coincidences and issues begin to pile up, making her question her own sanity. Those around her, including her sister and longtime friend and cop, begin to question her sanity as well. Kass quickly comes to realize Adrian — a pioneer in optics technology — has found a way to make himself invisible. And like a true, loving boyfriend, he uses the technology to torment his ex.
Whannell approaches the film in a different manner to most stalker thrillers and slashers of this type. Often, the trope is for no one to ever believe the victim in the first place. They’re immediately painted as crazy or misinformed, up until the grand reveal in the film’s climax. This movie turns that trope on its head, offering Kass a strong support group filled with friends and family that immediately believe her about Adrian’s mental and physical abuse. They’re there to help her move on and restart her life. It’s only when things start to get spooky, and she starts insisting that he’s still alive and stalking her that they begin to question her perception of reality. After all, who would believe a dead person is alive and invisible?
The movie makes little attempt to hide the fact that Adrian is, in fact, alive and torturing Kass. The mystery of whether he is dead or alive is quickly cast aside — at least to viewers. Whannell does a good job of keeping the focus on Kass and her surrounding cast, making it all the more frustrating as she descends into a pit of terror and despair, knowing that she’s right and no one else believes her. Adrian pulls off the ultimate gaslighting scenario and “The Invisible Man” sells it perfectly.
It’s in Moss’ performance as Kass that the film really excels. Moss has been putting in strong work in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” for the last three years, and those acting chops are on display in “The Invisible Man.” She sells the slow-burning rage of a woman who’s been terrorized and tormented for years. As Adrian ratchets up his attacks, that rage turns into desperation and mad convulsion that Moss conveys with an intense screen presence.
It should come as no surprise to see such an excellent sophomore director effort from Whannell. His 2018 dystopian sci-fi thriller “Upgrade” was an exercise in brilliant filmmaking with a premise — and finale — that were surprisingly clever. With his latest effort, Whannell takes a tired premise and turns it into something unique, timely and unnerving. It’s rare to see genre fiction take such a stand as this with something to say, but “The Invisible Man” serves as a flashing neon sign saying: “believe victims” — something no one saw coming.