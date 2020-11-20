ALTUS — Silver Shadows is the name of the 2020 Altus First United Methodist Quilting Bee’s quilt for the annual Country Kitchen Christmas Bazaar project. It is on display in the Quilters Landing of the church and will be sold by sealed bid.
The traditional luncheon and bake sale will not be held this year due to COVID precautions. However, there will be a sale of wreaths, traditional peach cobblers and Millennium Medallions in addition to the quilt sale.
Betty Hollingshead, a member of the church, made the quilt top. She enjoys researching quilting designs and selecting challenging patterns. She saw Silver Shadows in an American Patchwork magazine and decided immediately she wanted to make it. This is the second quilt that Betty has donated to the Quilting Bee for the Country Kitchen project. She has made at least 50 quilts and given them to family and friends through the years.
The top is pieced in the popular neutral tones of platinum, pewter and charcoal with contrasting squares of taupe. The piecing forms a varying and dramatic design when viewed from different positions. The FUMC Quilting Bee members stitched designs into the 100-inch by 100-inch top.
Anyone wishing to make a bid may call Jacquelyn Parrish at 471-0348 to inquire about the procedure. The deadline for submitting bids will be after Thanksgiving.
Country Kitchen is a project of United Methodist Women.