United Kingdom extends investigation into Activision buyout
Microsoft’s $72 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard hit a road bump last week when the United Kingdom’s Competitions and Markets Regulator raised concerns about the potential anti-competitive implications of the purchase in the UK’s gaming space. The CMA issued a statement declaring its intent to commit to a deeper investigation into the acquisition, setting up what many legal experts have called a “phase two” of the investigation, which could spell trouble for Microsoft. Around 70 percent of acquisitions and other transactions reviewed by the CMA have been blocked in phase two of investigations. Most famously, Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and its assets was sent to phase two and Disney was forced to sell off elements, including Sky broadcasting in the UK as a result. Should the investigation reach that point, Microsoft might have to make certain concessions in order to get approval. Among those concessions might be commitments to ensuring a more “fair” and open cloud gaming system — one of the key issues with the CMA’s review.

“The CMA is concerned that having full control over this powerful catalog, especially in light of Microsoft’s already strong position in gaming consoles, operating systems, and cloud infrastructure, could result in Microsoft harming consumers by impairing Sony’s — Microsoft’s closest gaming rival — ability to compete, as well as other existing rivals and potential new entrants.” Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith issued a statement soon after, stating that Sony and others have nothing to worry about moving forward.