United Kingdom extends investigation into Activision buyout

Microsoft’s $72 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard hit a road bump last week when the United Kingdom’s Competitions and Markets Regulator raised concerns about the potential anti-competitive implications of the purchase in the UK’s gaming space. The CMA issued a statement declaring its intent to commit to a deeper investigation into the acquisition, setting up what many legal experts have called a “phase two” of the investigation, which could spell trouble for Microsoft. Around 70 percent of acquisitions and other transactions reviewed by the CMA have been blocked in phase two of investigations. Most famously, Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and its assets was sent to phase two and Disney was forced to sell off elements, including Sky broadcasting in the UK as a result. Should the investigation reach that point, Microsoft might have to make certain concessions in order to get approval. Among those concessions might be commitments to ensuring a more “fair” and open cloud gaming system — one of the key issues with the CMA’s review.
“The CMA is concerned that having full control over this powerful catalog, especially in light of Microsoft’s already strong position in gaming consoles, operating systems, and cloud infrastructure, could result in Microsoft harming consumers by impairing Sony’s — Microsoft’s closest gaming rival — ability to compete, as well as other existing rivals and potential new entrants.” Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith issued a statement soon after, stating that Sony and others have nothing to worry about moving forward.
Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about ‘Call of Duty,’ but we’ve said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation,” he said. “We want people to have more access to games, not less.”
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stated in a blog post that Microsoft is committed to expanding its gaming audience as much as possible through Game Pass. No longer will games be exclusively limited to whatever console a manufacturer is selling during that generation. The advent of cloud gaming and PC cross-play will ensure that anyone who wants to play Xbox games will be able to do so, regardless of their hardware of choice.
“Subscription services like Game Pass make gaming more affordable and help players all over the world find their next favorite game,” he said.
“By delivering even more value to players, we hope to continue growing Game Pass, extending its appeal to mobile phones and any connected device.” The CMA’s initial report is fixated on how Sony could be impacted by the increase in competition from Microsoft. Sony, the defacto market leader, has been on the defensive in recent months, signaling to anyone who will listen that this deal will be bad because of the idea of “Call of Duty” launching day-and-date on Game Pass. Microsoft has remained committed to the idea that, like “Minecraft,” “Call of Duty” would still appear on Sony consoles in the future. But Sony would obviously be at a disadvantage when players could either spend $70 for a PlayStation 5 version, or simply download it to their Xbox console via Game Pass, or stream it on their phone via Game Pass Cloud Streaming. But this is also a company that has paid millions of dollars to ensure that games cannot appear on Game Pass for an extended period of time, even if they launch on Xbox consoles. So this idea that Microsoft could muscle them out with “unfair” exclusivity is laughable, at best.
There’s nothing wrong with regulators taking a long look at the acquisition, especially with major consolidation spreading throughout the industry in recent years. But Embracer Group just acquired a handful of new studios two weeks ago, bringing its total number of studios to more than 75. Even with its Activision acquisition, Microsoft would still be third in total revenue in the video game industry behind Tencent, another major player, and Sony. The latter may not be able to muscle its way around the industry, but it’s hard to argue that it will be so adversely affected as to see the company’s outlook diminished.
Then again, this is a company that, just last week, opted to raise the price of the PS5 by $50 worldwide because, despite selling every console it could make, profits just aren’t high enough.
Even if the investigation moves into phase two, many industry insiders expect the deal to move forward, but perhaps with additional concessions from Microsoft, such as guaranteeing so many years of “Call of Duty” titles on PlayStation consoles. Though, if the CMA was to block the deal, it would essentially kill the acquisition globally. But Microsoft has been prepared with counter arguments for any problems that regulators have brought up, so this should be no different.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.