U.S. Army Field Band to perform Feb 9, 2022 4 hrs ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus will perform Feb. 28 at Visual and Performing Arts Center at Oklahoma City Community College.The 7:30 p.m. concert is free and general admission. Tickets are required and can be secured online at tickets.occc.edu or by phone, 405-682-7579. There is a limit of four tickets per household.