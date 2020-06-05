For Tyson Todd Meade, the wake of the disappointing label backing of “Pop Heiress” would lead to the protracted end of The Chainsaw Kittens and open the door to the next adventures life would send his way — or more to the point, that he would rush headlong towards.
Mammoth told the band to find another label and see if they could get better support without Atlantic’s barriers. Meade said he’d called his “really good friend” D’Arcy from The Smashing Pumpkins and told her what’s going on. She and James Iha then started a label “to basically put out our records,” he said.
What started with the best of intentions was foiled, Meade said, when “industry comes along.” They instead signed with Mercury Records.
“That’s where the craziness happened,” he said. “We had all this interest.”
The self-titled album to follow was out in the U.S. but the label wasn’t doing anything to really promote it. That said, Meade noticed that it was getting a lot of advance excitement in Europe. Things were lining up for overseas management and his friend Adam Durvitz from Counting Crows asked them to open the European leg of their tour. Big expectations were crushed in an instant.
“A week before we were set to go and tour with Counting Crow, Mercury called us and said ‘Yeah, we’re not putting out your album in Europe so no tour, no tour support,’” he said.
It would be the wall that stopped progress. Meade said he was contending with depression from the lack of support when he called Trent Bell. He offered words that helped the singer move forward.
“I called him and he said, ‘You know Tyson, rock and roll is not the be all end all of life,’” he said.
Meade went back to school at the University of Oklahoma. After dropping out a decade before, this time he earned his journalism degree. He said he also reveled in being “a local celebrity of sorts.”
Following graduation, Meade went to Atlanta, Ga., where he put out his “Motorcycle Childhood” solo album and helped open a club. It helped him develop himself outside of being the frontman for The Chainsaw Kittens. But it also nearly killed him, first from his drinking and, later, from taking a job in the world of advertising — “It was just so awful,” he said.
A return to Oklahoma followed. That move was preceded by subletting his apartment to Wayne/Jayne County of 1970s Max’s Kansas City fame. You just can’t make this stuff up. That deal put “$1,000 in my hand” and he left New York, traveling around and recording at friends’ studios. From that, his “Kitchens and Bathrooms” CD came out in 2004, followed later by “Jet Plastic.”
Crashing with friends and moving around, Meade eventually became a DJ on Oklahoma City’s KSPI FM alt-rock station. When it turned to a Spanish station, he was out of a gig and decided to go back to New York where he got a job as an adjunct professor at La Guardia Community College. He also was hired to start at John Jay University where he taught English. Although he’d guest lectured about The Chainsaw Kittens life, this was a new step, he said.
“I had never taught before,” he said. “I had never really thought about teaching.”
Meade also began teaching international students who were one step away from their freshman English class. But that first day was an eye-opener.
“It was a cinematic moment where there’s just tumbleweeds rolling by in that classroom,” he said. “I had lesson plans but didn’t really have an idea how it’s done.”
After 1 ½-year, he gained confidence. That’s when Meade said he thought he’d like to teach overseas. He looked at opportunities and a homed in when a friend suggested China and he decided Shanghai was the destination. When he inquired, his contact asked him why he would want to leave. Meade offered a reason that immediately led to his hiring.
“I decided if I was going to China, I was going to go to Shanghai, I just love that word,” he said. “I told him, “What Madrid was for Hemingway and Paris was for Dorothy Parker, I want Shanghai to be my Paris. Next thing I know, I’m in China.”
The time spent teaching at a boarding school in Songiang was exactly the needed experience, Meade said. He said the people were “so sweet and they’ll do anything for you.” His rock and roll background equipped him to be “the exotic exhibit wandering around the town.”
The cultural differences often provided delights. At one school, he was preparing the students who would be attending Columbia University. Due to its association with “The Catcher in the Rye,” he assigned it as reading for his students and he said the idioms in the story would cause confusion. Another assignment to write about a famous person led to a humorous exchange with a student who asked to write about “Cat King, King of Cats.” Following some research together, he finally learned who was being referenced.
“He was talking about Elvis Presley,” he said. “In China they know him as the Cat King, King of Cats.”
Meade said he loved life in China and made so many friends. But a journey to Saudi Arabia to teach was short-lived. He said the money is supposed to be “so good” but it’s not that much better for more work and less respect. Around 2012, he decided it was time to return home.
“Eventually, I’m back,” he said. “I decided I want to make records again.”
Meade’s good friend, filmmaker Bradley Beasley told him that’s what he should do — make a record. He put together a Kickstarter and made the money to produce 2014’s “Tomorrow In Progress” album. From that he got a manager and began searching for a home.
“So I’m back in Oklahoma and I thought I was just visiting but I was driving by looking at houses,” he said. “The next thing that happened is I just thought I was trying to figure out how to make some cash.”
Touring was an iffy proposition. Any roadwork would be on a much smaller scale than in the past. It was as much for Meade’s health as it was cost effective.
“I didn’t necessarily want to get back on the touring grind,” he said. “I’d stopped drinking.”
In 2018 Meade filed to run as a Democrat for Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district, currently held by Steve Russell. Although he didn’t win, he made his mark. He followed up in 2019 with the release of “Robbing the Nuclear Family.” Here’s a great cut from that album: •Tyson Todd Meade — “Candy Canes and Moonbeams” — https://youtu.be/_yiO9AvljEI.
Meade began painting again and, after posting a new piece on Instagram, was offered money “before the paint was even dry.” From that, he is an artist in demand in many mediums. As should any good Renaissance man.
“Now I basically paint, make music, write, go to New York to play shows here and there, and that’s my life,” he said. “This is the first time I haven’t basically lived out of a suitcase in about 20 years.”
Living across the street from his long-time friend Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips, Meade is living a life where he can garden, paint, create and not worry anymore. A long journey brought him where he was meant to be.
“It’s just nice to have a home,” he said.
