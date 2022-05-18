Two Xbox exclusives face delays into next year

The past two weeks haven’t been great for Microsoft.
The company is still dealing with the backlash against its online services being down over the weekend, preventing many consumers from playing the games they legally purchased on their home consoles. The hits just kept on coming as last week, Bethesda announced its two premier 2022 titles, Arkane Studios’ “Redfall” and Bethesda Softworks’ “Starfield,” have been delayed until the first half of 2023 — amounting to a nearly full-year delay for “Redfall” and at least six months for “Starfield.” The release date shift means Microsoft currently has no first party exclusives on the schedule for this year.
Social media was quick to react. Many called out Microsoft for poor planning. Others lamented the delay, but recognized the logistics behind developing massive AAA titles in the middle of a pandemic that seems like it will never end. “God of War” creator and lead designer David Jaffe called Xbox head Phil Spencer’s leadership into doubt in a profanity-laced video.
The fact remains Microsoft is extremely short on potential titles for the last six months of the year. “Redfall,” a four-player co-op adventure was supposed to release this summer. But rumors of a delay started earlier this year after Bethesda and Microsoft refused to show any footage. The game was announced last year with a CG trailer, but nothing has been shown since.
“Starfield,” the first new IP from Bethesda in 20 years, was being positioned as the must-have title for the fall. An Xbox and PC exclusive, it was hyped to be “‘Skyrim’ in space” with a lot of excitement behind it. Microsoft has yet to showcase any gameplay footage, but it was expected to be the centerpiece of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. It will almost assuredly still be there, but with hype tempered a bit by the significant delay.
While Microsoft has come under fire for its delays, they’re not exclusive to Xbox or any other first party or third party publisher. Nintendo announced that its highly anticipated “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” sequel, originally scheduled for this fall, would be delayed until 2023. Nintendo has a few smaller titles dated for the remainder of the year, but has remained mum on release windows for titles like “Bayonetta 3” or “Metroid Prime 4” — both of which were rumored for this year at one point.
Sony seems to be the only publisher relatively immune from delays — if only because it refuses to comment on any release window for any of its titles beyond a vague “2022” release window for “God of War Ragnarok.” It’s been featured in multiple showings and already looks amazing, so there’s a good chance it should make its scheduled release window. But in the midst of Covid, nothing is for certain.
Microsoft’s problem right now is that it’s generated absolutely zero hype or anticipation for any of its release slate. There are numerous titles announced to be in development, but hardly anything has been shown of any of them. It seems almost every announcement Microsoft has made over the last 12 months of unreleased titles has been in the form of CG trailers. Titles like “Avowed,” “Contraband” and “Fable” are all in active development with no release windows or any gameplay footage. All three were announced with short CG trailers that offered no context as to what the game would look like or play like. It’s frustrating for fans who crave new information, but have been left hanging out to dry for the time being. And that’s understandable, as Microsoft doesn’t want to commit to a release date that it may or may not be able to meet. Everyone was confident “Starfield” wouldn’t be delayed because Microsoft announced such a firm date a year ago. Bethesda titles are almost never delayed. Whether that’s a good thing or not depends on how tolerant you are of bugs in open world titles. So to see “Starfield” and “Redfall” delayed on the same day was a major blow to people’s anticipation.
But there’s also another angle from which to look at this. Everyone can agree that no one wants developers to maintain crunch culture with 60-80 hour work weeks in order to ship a game by a publisher-mandated deadline. If we want to continue to strive for better working conditions, more employee rights and better quality, then we need to expect that development times will be expanded and games will sometimes face delays. That’s just the nature of the beast. So we can express our disappointment that a game we’re looking forward to isn’t going to come out for another six months, but we can do so in a way that does not attack these companies with vitriol.
Hopefully, Microsoft has other titles queued for the end of the year that just haven’t been announced yet. The June showcase will certainly help pull the veil back just a bit to see what Microsoft has cooking. After all, even before the purchase of Activision-Blizzard, which has still yet to finalize, Microsoft owns the largest stable of first party studios. It just needs time to get the most out of them.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.