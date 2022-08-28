Krystal Solis and John Rule have deep roots in Southwest Oklahoma. In one way or another, both artists will be showing a glimpse of the place they’re from at the Leslie Powell Gallery.

Solis’ focus is primarily on evolution, both of her work and of herself personally. Her experience growing up as a Mexican American in Oklahoma has been a major facet of her work since she started, but for this show, it’s something she feels more committed to expressing than ever before.