Krystal Solis and John Rule have deep roots in Southwest Oklahoma. In one way or another, both artists will be showing a glimpse of the place they’re from at the Leslie Powell Gallery.
Solis’ focus is primarily on evolution, both of her work and of herself personally. Her experience growing up as a Mexican American in Oklahoma has been a major facet of her work since she started, but for this show, it’s something she feels more committed to expressing than ever before.
“I think before, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to show, and what kind of artist I wanted to be,” Solis said. “Now, with the platform of this show at Leslie Powell, I’m more focused on what I want to say with my art.”
Solis’ work has a sense of vibrancy that comes through even in her black-and-white works. In one piece, a self-portrait in grayscale, Solis wears an impossible dress with flows and swirls with a dreamy quality that suggests all the colors of the rainbow, even in their absence.
Womanhood is another focus in Solis’ work. It’s something that’s especially important in many of her self-portraits, where she says her goal is not only to reflect her own feelings and experiences, but to say something universal.
“I try to paint it in a way where it’s not just me, but I’m using myself as a stand in for all women,” Solis said.
Solis’ show, called “Growth: A Collection of the Past and Present,” chronicles Solis’ development as an artist, featuring work from many years ago, and new work created specifically with the show in mind. It is dedicated to her brother Raul Solis, who was a major influence on her decision to focus on art.
Solis, in her artist statement, refers to the work as an expression of growth, not just since she began making art, but through her whole life.
“This collection of work is a humbling journey,” the statement reads. “Looking back to a child’s imagination that has transformed.”
John Rule’s work focuses more on a wide view of Southwest Oklahoma, using sculpture to recreate some of the images of the historic American West.
In particular, Rule’s central characters are often Native Americans. In one of his works, called “Wind Driven,” a Native American man is depicted, with his head wrapped in cloth to shield him from the wind. The cloth, sculpted in petroleum-based soft clay, gives the suggestion of strong wind despite the sculpture showing nothing of the scene beyond the man’s head.
Rule said that his focus as a sculptor is to depict singular, frozen moments that tell a complete story.
“I challenge my art to tell a story, creating a single moment in time, which must tell a story of what happened before it, and what’s going to happen next,” Rule said. “That is what makes art exciting. Without the story, there is no art.”
Rule said that, while he occasionally sculpts from models, his work usually comes from a particular image that he experiments with until he gets it right.
“Sometimes, I just have a specific idea, and I go with it,” Rule said.
Rule generally works with oil-based clay, a medium that he says is very forgiving.
“You can walk away from it for awhile while working on it, and come back to it,” Rule said.
Rule has been an artist for most of his life. His parents had an interest in leather works and saddlery and, before he focused on sculpture, that was Rule’s focus as well.
“There’s a lot about leather work and sculpture that’s similar,” Rule said. “Some saddle-work is in two dimensions on flat surfaces, but a lot of it is also three dimensional, and works like sculpting.”
Rule has a small ranch, and considers himself a cowboy artist. He lives in between Caddo and Kiowa counties, where he’s lived all his life, and said his work is inspired by Native Americans made by many of his friends in and around Anadarko.
While Rule has had shows at Leslie Powell before, he said this one will be much larger than shows he’s presented in the past.
“This one will be quite a bit bigger,” Rule said. “I’ll have 10 or 11 sculptures, a few saddles and leatherwork, a lot of stuff.”
This show will be Solis’ first as a solo exhibiter at Leslie Powell. A fact she says has had a big impact on how what she’s showing.
“Having this show gave me a platform, and I’ve been really trying to focus on what I want to say with it,” Solis said. “I’m more confident in what I have to say, and some of it might start some discussion with people who see it. Some of it is meant to.”