Before he took his first art class on a whim, Don Holladay never had any interest in painting.
“I never had a burning desire to be an artist, really,” Holladay said.
Nearly 50 years and countless art exhibitions later, Holladay has completely come around, in ways he never imagined.
“It’s like night and day,” Holladay said. “It’s one of the most important things in the world to me now.”
Holladay will present some of his most recent work, starting Saturday, at the Leslie Powell Gallery. It will be a joint opening, shared with fellow Norman-based artist Corazon Watkins.
Holladay has lived in Oklahoma most of his life. He was born and raised in Duncan.
Holladay has moved through various artistic mediums throughout his career. Recently, he’s been working mostly with printmaking, working with many types of uncommon material to give texture to his prints and paintings.
His exhibition at Leslie Powell is entitled “Prairie Weather and the General Store.” It’s a combination of artworks made incorporating things that could be found in a rural general store, such as barbed wire and burlap, and paintings of prairie storms and weather.
The incorporation of found objects into his work, and the more impressionistic quality of his paintings, are another change for Holladay, who said most of his early art education was spent creating paintings that were as realistic as he could make them.
“The way I learned was almost photographic,” Holladay said. “I would try to create paintings as close as possible to what I saw. But there comes a time when you want to express something a little differently.”
Holladay has presented his work at the Leslie Powell Gallery before, and was meant to present there in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced his opening to be rescheduled. Holladay said that he is excited to return to the gallery, as well as to return to the part of the state he was born in.
“It really is such a wonderful space,” Holladay said. “And the people at the gallery are always extremely kind and helpful. And you get a different crowd of people coming in to see your work there than you usually would in Norman.”
While the works Holladay will exhibit are mostly geared toward expressing the place he’s from, Watkins’ work will largely focus on the internal nature of herself and the people around her.
Her exhibition, entitled “Character: Revealed,” will consist of portraits that express the personality of the people she paints in abstract ways.