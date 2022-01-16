When Diana Stamper was 6 years old, living in Wyoming, a friend of her father’s came to visit her family’s ranch.
The man spent his entire stay with the family in the corral, painting. Stamper had been fascinated with drawing and painting, and developed a steady hand at an early age.
“Even when I was 2 years old, I did not scribble,” Stamper said. “I wrote what a child would write of course, but I wrote neatly.”
Stamper spent a lot of time watching the man work and paint in the corral, and he gave her a piece of advice that set her life on a course she has followed ever since.
“He told me, ‘If this is something you want to do, don’t let anything stop you,’” Stamper said.
Stamper is one of two artists featured at the Leslie Powell Gallery beginning Saturday. The other is Shiloh Coates.
Both artists have a common theme: animals.
For Coates, the main draw is bizarre animals, anything with a strange anatomy. Coates is particularly fascinated with animal bones, and intends to study osteology at Colorado State University.
“Each bone and each animal is so unique,” Coates said. “It’s so cool to know we share the world with such fascinating creatures.”
Coates and Stamper have had art featured at the Leslie Powell Gallery in the past, but neither has met the other. Both artists, however, have seen the work of the other.
“I really like her art,” Coates said of Stamper. “Especially the one of the bear that they’ve been using to promote the show. I can’t wait to meet her.”
Stamper has done a lot of art shows and has lived all over the country. She built a reputation and a career painting large murals, before multiple disk replacements left her unable to lift her arms enough to paint large-scale pieces. She adjusted her style, and after being taught how by Leslie Powell director Matthew Hughes, began mostly making water color paintings.
“My style has stayed largely the same,” Stamper said. “It’s just on a much smaller scale.”
Coates is much younger than Stamper and hasn’t presented art as much as Stamper. Coates is illustrating a children’s book, something she hopes to do for her career after receiving a forensic osteology degree.
The book is about a mouse that gets separated from her family, and must try to find her way back, with the help of an armadillo she meets along the way.
Coates graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from Cameron University in 2015. Stamper has an arts degree from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas. She said that while she’s not sure if she necessarily needed a degree for her career at the time, for anyone interested in becoming an artist now, it’s necessary to study it in college.
“I’m a dinosaur,” Stamper said. “Computers are a whole new medium, really. I’d say you have to learn how to use them to create art now.”
Stamper settled in Oklahoma 36 years ago, after moving all around the country for several years. She has a love for the area that made the decision easy for her.
“I just love the people in Oklahoma,” Stamper said. “The people cannot be beat here.”