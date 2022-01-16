Kelly Yarbrough and Polly Thurston were born in Texas, and attended the same college. Now, as artists living in two different states, their friendship is built, at least partly, on challenging each other to be better artists.
Both are featured at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, where their work will be on display until Feb. 27.
This is Thurston’s first art show since she started painting consistently again six years ago. She’s worked for much of her life as a graphic designer, a job she said has helped her to improve her art.
“Graphic design is all about composition,” Thurston said. “It’s helped me to ask myself things like ‘How do I want to capture this scene?’”
Thurston loved to draw from a young age. Art was a central part of her life.
“My mother used to say that no piece of paper was safe around the house with me around,” Thurston said. “I drew on everything, every chance I got.”
Thurston recently moved to northern New Mexico, a place she’s felt an emotional connection with for many years, often going to visit family. The desert terrain is a recurring theme of her art, her style emphasizing the intense colors of the area, the deep blue of the sky and the Martian red of rocks and mountains.
“My paintings are very vibrant,” Thurston said. “Very graphic style, with simplified shapes and forms.”
Yarbrough has a similar connection to a place she wasn’t born. For her, the place is Kansas, where she received her masters of fine arts at Kansas State University, and where she lives and works.
Yarbrough said that she was immediately drawn to the landscape of Kansas when she went there for her graduate degree, and that the love for it heavily influenced her art.
“I’ve always been interested in nature,” Yarbrough said. “When I moved to Kansas, I saw the great complexity and beauty of the area, I got drawn in by the landscape.”
Yarbrough works for the Kansas Creative Arts Industry Commission, a promotional group for arts of all kinds in Kansas. She lives in Manhattan, Kansas, and is the lead administrator for the Tallgrass Artist Residency, a program devoted to bringing artists to the small community of Matfield Green to work, and to present artwork, as well as to teach artists around the state.
“We have artists come from all over the country to rural Kansas to work with us,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough also works in ecology, helping to preserve the wildlife and natural beauty of Kansas.
Both artists graduated from Austin College in Sherman Texas, where they became friends. They’ve stayed in contact since graduation, and when Thurston was invited to present art at the Chisholm Trail Heritage center, and asked if she knew of other artists who might want to be featured, she immediately thought of Yarbrough.
“She challenges me, and helps me to make my art better,” Thurston said. “We challenge each other.”