Here’s a simple bit of information about Gaston: Mexican food is the spice to his life.
You might carry a preconceived notion that Gaston would have a stronger affinity for the French cuisine. Your assumption would be wrong.
Here’s a simple bit of information about Gaston: Mexican food is the spice to his life.
You might carry a preconceived notion that Gaston would have a stronger affinity for the French cuisine. Your assumption would be wrong.
Everything is about those south of the border flavors for Gaston. Although the full range from Tex to Mex can be delightful, for this meal, it’s a trip to Tu Familia, 111 W. Lee, for the flavor fix.
Once seated, diners are greeted with fresh tortilla chips and, essentially, a flight of salsas and queso. They say variety is the spice of life. Why would that not be improved in action with the spark of peppers and combined fresh vegetables?
There is a fresh, spicy red salsa, a deeper red palette cleanser salsa, and the avocado/jalapeno variation to offer a flavor for any savor. On their own or combined, and with or without the queso, these salsas offer a nice slice of spice in your life while readying for the main course.
For Gaston, when offered the “Lawton Special” and you’re in Lawton, you have to take that leap. With a crunchy beef taco, a beef burrito with cheese sauce and a cheese enchilada smothered in chili and sided with traditional refried beans and Spanish rice, you can’t go wrong.
It’s hard to find something wrong with this combination anywhere offered. But at Tu Familia, there was so much that was right with it. A crispy and fresh taco is the perfect start. Once it’s down, the hot and ready morsels remaining would offer swift work for the hungry soul.
However, if all that’s a bit much, the choice of a trio of soft chicken tacos with beans and rice chosen by Gaston’s partner in dinner and life would offer a delicious difference. Gaston must taste test, you see. Wrapped in fresh tortillas, the fresh chicken tacos make for a fantastic feast for those choosing to munch instead of crunch.
Too full and satisfied with a hunger fulfilled and erased, a dessert of sapodillas would have to remain a goal for another meal. Gaston was stuffed and smiling when it was time to waddle away.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time?
For Gaston, however, 9.5 out of 10, would ““estoy lleno de comidas” (feast until full) at Tu Familia again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.