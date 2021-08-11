Troubled 'Call of Duty' reveal set for next week

Despite a plethora of issues on all fronts, “Call of Duty” will somehow still release this holiday season.
Codenamed “Call of Duty Vanguard,” a new World War II-based entry in the overly-long-running franchise will be revealed Aug. 19. It’s unusual for publisher Activision to wait so long for the official reveal — a delay that fueled rumors, reports and, perhaps, a little bit of hope, that the shooter franchise would take a year off and focus more content efforts on its battle royale, “Call of Duty Warzone.” That doesn’t seem to be the case, however.
It’s hard to blame anyone for thinking otherwise. “Call of Duty” titles are traditionally revealed during the NBA playoffs in June before a bigger media extravaganza around the Electronic Entertainment Expo a few weeks later. There’s been nary a peep about this entry, beyond its rumored setting and a laundry list of development issues and complications that have arisen both due to the pandemic and unrelated. And then there’s the downright disgusting accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct that have been levied against Activision. Needless to say, the development of this game has not gone smoothly.
A significant portion of the development issues can be traced back to main development studio Sledgehammer Games — one of three teams, alongside Treyarch and Infinity Ward, currently working on separate “Call of Duty” titles at any given time in order to facilitate the annual release strategy. Sledgehammer previously developed the maligned “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3,” before following it up with “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” and “Call of Duty: WWII” in 2017. The latter two received somewhat better reception than their freshmen effort, but were still plagued with issues. “WWII” was actually the best-selling “Call of Duty” title in several years, but engagement dropped off a cliff soon after due to ongoing problems with the game that weren’t addressed in time. Activision eventually replaced the studio management and things seemed to be moving in the right direction.
After the issues with “WWII,” Activision got cold feet about the studio’s next “Call of Duty” game — set for release in 2020 — and directed Raven Software, a longtime support studio, to lead development alongside Sledgehammer games. But development failed to take off in a timely manner, and Treyarch was instructed to pick up the pieces. This is literally a year after Treyarch nearly killed itself trying to push “Call of Duty Black Ops IIII” out the door and had to completely scrap a campaign mode in order to do so. So within two years, Treyarch had to release two feature-complete games, as well as maintain “Blackout,” which would ultimately be replaced with “Warzone.” The result was the subpar “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War,” which has seen player engagement plummet yet again.
Meanwhile, not learning a valuable lesson, Activision put Sledgehammer Games back on “Call of Duty,” this time for 2021. Reports state that the only reason Sledgehammer Games was given another title was so that Infinity Ward would have another year to polish its followup to 2019’s “Modern Warfare,” which reignited the “Call of Duty”brand once again. A well-polished next-gen only “Modern Warfare” sequel could help fans put a lot of this drama and poor release strategy in the rear view mirror. But it still doesn’t help with the behind-the-scenes development and the toll it’s taken on the individual developers.
Treyarch, which is still trying to get its own “Call of Duty” title back up and running, was forced again to aid Sledgehammer — this time with its “Zombies” horde mode. Other developers within Activision’s umbrella are also reportedly all hands on deck to offer support to get the game out for launch. So it appears this year’s “Call of Duty” title will be coming in as hot as ever.
It was admittedly foolish to hope that, perhaps, Activision would see the writing on the wall and delay the game. But that’s the problem when you — as a company — put all of your eggs into one basket. The only other Activision title set for release this year is “Diablo II Resurrected.” A “Call of Duty” delay would mean Activision would only have one game on its release calendar — and it’s a remake of a 25 year-old game. That’s just crazy.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.