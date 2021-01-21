This 16th President of the United States was born in 1809 in Kentucky. You know a lot about him, of course, but here are some details you may not know.
The family
His mother, Nancy Hanks Lincoln, was born out of wedlock; he confirmed this by telling his law partner that she was the illegitimate daughter of Lucy Hanks and a well-bred Virginia farmer or planter. She died in 1818 after drinking poisoned milk.
An older sister, Sarah, died in childbirth in 1828 and a younger brother, Thomas, died in infancy.
Estranged from his father, Thomas, and did not attend his funeral.
Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln had four sons, three of whom died before adulthood. Their surviving son, Robert Todd Lincoln, died in 1926, and had three children — Abraham (died at age 17), Mary and Jessie. A grandson, Robert Lincoln Beckwith died in 1985 and was the last direct descendant of the president.
He was never photographed with his wife.
Personal traits
Did not have a middle name. Hated being called Abe; preferred being called by his last name. He was named for his paternal grandfather who had been killed by Indians in 1786.
Animal lover; he would not hunt or fish. Seemed to be obsessed with cats. Even allowed one in the White House to eat on the dining room table.
Like to wrestle and, as a young man, took part in bouts.
Did not drink, smoke or chew tobacco.
Loved to eat oysters, but his favorite food was fruit.
Argued a case before the Supreme Court in 1849 and lost.
As president
His annual salary as President was $25,000.
First president to use the telegraph; used it to communicate with generals.
In November 1863, he attended Ford’s Theatre to see John Wilkes Booth starring in “The Marble Heart.”
Suffered from a mild form of small pox when he delivered the Gettysburg Address (1863) and spent 3 weeks quarantined when he returned to the White House.
When he was assassinated, his wallet contained a Confederate five dollar bill.
He died without a will; his estate was handled by a Supreme Court Justice.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.