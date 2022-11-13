The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is hosting two new exhibits that shine a spotlight on top young local talent as well as some of the best professionals in the state.
It’s a good thing, according to Matthew D. Hughes, executive director for the gallery, 620 SW D. He paused from hanging the art to speak with The Constitution Thursday.
“I’m in the middle of trying to put everything up right now,” he said. “It’s really quite overwhelming when I go to hang everything up to find out what goes best next to each other.”
With Saturday night’s exhibit opening, Hughes said it offered a return to pre-pandemic normalcy as pre-packaged food and water were replaced with wine and finger food snacks.
“It’s nice to get back to a sense of normalcy,” he said.
That leads into the first part of the two-part exhibit, the Tour de Quartz exhibit, a touring selection of art created by the drawing, print making and photography students at the 2022 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain (OSAI).
OSAI is an intensive, multidisciplinary arts academy providing professional training to Oklahoma’s most advanced high school students in the visual, literary and performing arts.
Hughes said he likes being able to exhibit art from the students and celebrating the local students who went, in part, thanks to the Leslie Powell Foundation.
“It’s nice to show off what the kids do,” he said. “The money we give helps out area kids here.”
Four Lawton students attended OSAI this year: Isabel Celedon, photography; Solei Niusulu, dance; Taylor Smith, chorus; and Eliza Willodson, creative writing.
Students participating in the OSAI are selected through a competitive, statewide audition process to study intensively in one of the artistic disciplines. Each student artist is represented by one piece of artwork in the Tour de Quartz, which is exhibited at galleries and institutions across Oklahoma throughout the year.
Celedon’s photography will be on display. The photography, prints and drawings in the exhibit offer a wide range of styles composed over the “pretty intensive” two weeks, Hughes said.
“There’s stuff that’s whimsical, there’s some that are serious,” he said. “People often forget how serious these students can be.”
The Tour de Quartz exhibit will be on display at the gallery through Dec. 30.
24 Works on Paper
The second new show that’s opened is the 24 Works on Paper by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition and featuring varied living Oklahoma artists. Hughes said it’s always welcome to see the return of this biennial traveling exhibit.
“Twice the variety here, as well,” he said. “These are two exhibits that show all around the state, so nobody has to drive to the City or Tulsa. “We have it right here.”
The 24 Works on Paper exhibit is the only traveling art show featuring only living Oklahoma artists. It will remain on display through Dec. 20.