Fort Sill is bringing live music back to the Polo Field this week when county music icon Trace Adkins takes the stage for the free Armed Forces Day concert.
Adkins is making good on a promise he made last year when his appearance on post was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s critically important that we call try to get back to life before COVID,” Adkins said. “I’ve been chomping at the bit to get back out there for a long time.”
This isn’t the first time Adkins has played the Polo Field. The musician has fond memories of past concerts on post, including a very special evening he said he will never forget.
“My favorite memory of Fort Sill was the time I got to do a show with Alabama out there. That one sticks out in my mind because they were the first big country concert I ever went to, so being up there playing with them was one of my dreams come true,” Adkins said.
This Saturday will mark the first time that Adkins has been up on stage in front of a live crowd, backed by a full band, since the pandemic began. And while the musician, known for his signature black cowboy hat, said he doesn’t scare, he did admit that he might have to shake off some rust.
“I don’t even know if I remember how to do this,” Adkins said. “I hope everybody will cut me a little slack.”
And while it may have been a minute since the last time he took the stage, Adkins said he isn’t worried about pre-show jitters.
“I don’t need anything to get me charged up before a show, but on those rare occasions where I don’t feel 100 percent as soon as I walk out on that stage and the crowd’s there, I’m good to go,” Adkins said.
The Armed Forces Day concert is part of a nationwide observance that celebrates members of the United States Armed Forces. Performing for soldiers and veterans is an honor that Adkins said he doesn’t take for granted.
“People ask me all the time why I do so much for with veteran’s organizations and my answer is, if you have an opportunity to associate with heroes, then you should do that,” Adkins said. “The last few albums we’ve always tried to include a song that pays tribute to the men and women that serve. I appreciate them. They’ve got my back and I want to let them know, I’ve got theirs too.”
The concert will open with Fort Sill’s own 77th Army Band, followed by The Powell Brothers, a country music duo fronted by brothers Taylor Powell and Blake Powell, who have kicked off the new year with a five-track EP written during quarantine called “Twenty Twenty.”
“Bring your family, bring your friends, come join us for a party and we’ll see you there,” Taylor Powell said.
The concert is free and open to the public. A valid state or federal issued ID is necessary for all attendees 16 and above. Vehicles are subject to random checks. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.