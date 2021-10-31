Every year, talented students from across the state flock to the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute to hone their artistic skills; on Nov. 13, the institute is bringing an exhibition of those skills to the Leslie Powell Gallery.
The “Tour de Quartz” is an exhibition that showcases the artwork created by students from the institute. The tour takes its name from the Quartz Mountain State Park, where the institute has traditionally been held. Due to the pandemic, this year’s institute was held elsewhere to accommodate social distancing rules.
“There are a total of 49 students included in this show,” Matt Hughes, the gallery’s executive director, said. “Each student artist is represented by one piece of artwork in the ‘Tour de Quartz,’ which is exhibited at galleries and institutions across Oklahoma throughout the year.”
The institute is an intensive, multidisciplinary arts academy and participants are selected through a competitive, statewide audition process to study in one of eight different disciplines for two weeks during the summer. Students who participated in the painting, drawing and photography classes have the opportunity to display their work across the state during the exhibition.
Local and area students who attended the institute will have their work represented in the exhibit, including Lawton student Isabel Celedon, who attended the institute’s photography course this summer.
“The arts have always been something my family has taken interest in, and I am more than grateful for this opportunity. This experience has given me a new perspective for the objects, people and places that I photograph,” Celedon said.
The MacArthur High School senior’s photograph, “A L’ne Dance,” is included in the upcoming exhibit.
Other area students whose work will be on display include Alayna Hill’s “Plein Air Landscape in the Wichitas,” Marlow; Julie Macedo’s “Jordan,” Duncan; and Rhiannon Allen’s “Antiquated,” Altus.
The Leslie Powell Gallery continues to practice COVID-19 safety and has precautions in place for visitors during the ongoing pandemic. All visitors are required to properly wear masks while in the gallery building. The total number of guests permitted in the main gallery may be restricted to encourage enough space for social distancing. Additionally, food and drink are not currently allowed in the gallery.
Visitors will have an opportunity to view the exhibition through Dec. 23, after which the tour will be moving on to its next stop at the Graceful Arts Center in Alva.
More information about the “Tour de Quartz” can be found online at oaiquartz.org. For questions or to learn more about the gallery visit lpgallery.org, or call 357-9526.