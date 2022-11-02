Tommy Hooker

Country singer Tommy Hooker will join the Cameron University Country/Jazz Fusion concert on Tuesday at Cameron University Theatre.

 Courtesy photo

The legendary Tommy Hooker will take the stage of the University Theatre at Cameron University during the annual Country/Jazz Fusion concert, joining the CU Jazz Ensemble and the Lawton Jazz Orchestra for a toe-tapping evening of dance hall music and jazz standards.

A native of Pecos, Texas, Hooker has been making music Honky Tonks and dancehalls for more than 50 years. Renowned in Western Swing circles for his unmistakable vocals and love of traditional country music, he has shared the stage with legends including Leon Rausch, Darrell McCall and Hank Thompson. Hooker has appeared at music festivals around the world, including the esteemed International Country Music Festival in Caithness, Scotland, which was aired live on BBC Television, according to a press release.