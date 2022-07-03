Keith Griffith is one of the most prolific tomato farmers in Southwest Oklahoma.
He’s spent years growing and perfecting “red deuce” tomatoes and providing them to the people of the Lawton-Fort Sill area at the annual Lawton Tomato Festival at the Lawton Farmers Market.
“It’s a good survivor,” Griffith said. “It can stand up to the heat out here, and most importantly, it tastes really good.”
Keith Griffith and his wife, Diana, are owners of The Sunfinch Greenhouse in Southwest Oklahoma. They grow a variety of different fruits and vegetables and raise animals for a living.
But like all small farmers and gardeners, a particular point of pride for the Griffiths is their tomato harvest.
“To grow tomatoes in Oklahoma takes a lot of hard work and prayer,” Griffith said.
The Tomato Festival is one of the biggest yearly events for the Lawton Farmers Market. Dr. Ed Legako got the idea for the festival during a visit to Nashville, where one of the biggest yearly events is a tomato festival.
“We do the only tomato festival in Oklahoma,” Legako said.
This will be the first year the festival will be held at the market’s permanent location on Southwest 4th Street in Lawton. The new location already brings in far more vendors than previously attended the weekly market on Saturdays, averaging about 40 to 50 vendors a week. For this year’s festival, they’re expecting at least 60 vendors.
The festival also includes a tie-in art show at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery, where 34 artists will compete with art relating to the concept of a farmers’ market, which they can represent however they choose, provided their art features at least one tomato.
Other competitive events will be included as part of the festival, with cash prizes given for best taste, ugliest, largest (by weight) and prettiest tomato, as well as other categories specific to tomatoes. Vendors can also enter their homemade salsa and compete to see whose is the best.
Legako said that the tomato harvest in Oklahoma is unpredictable, meaning that the event is sometimes more a celebration of the tomato harvest than an opportunity to buy a lot of tomatoes for attendees.
“There will be tomatoes, we don’t know how much of them to buy,” Legako said. “You just never know how much the production’s going to be.”
Griffith said that tomatoes vary a lot from year to year, with some years’ harvests being smaller and less plentiful than others. While tomatoes can stand up to the heat of the Oklahoma summer, Griffith said that they don’t do so well with the mercurial conditions that define Oklahoma weather.
“A lot of it has to do with variance in the weather,” Griffith said. “It always seems to be too hot, too dry or too wet for tomatoes to grow very well.”
Yet on a yearly basis, Griffith and a few other farmers provide locally grown tomatoes in the hundreds to the tomato festival, showing a stubborn resolve that Legako said leads to a superior tomato, when all is said and done.
“Most of our tomatoes come from Florida or California,” Legako said. “But home-grown tomatoes, especially from close by, just taste better.”