There is a saying among academics that being smart means knowing a tomato is a fruit and being wise means knowing not to include it in a fruit salad.
But thats for the thinkers. For the artists, a tomato is in the eye of the beholder. Several local artists are setting out to showcase their interpretation of these ripe red delicacies during the Third Annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition.
The competition is hosted through a partnership between the Lawton Farmers Market Institute, Arts for All and the Leslie Powell Gallery in July.
Each year, several winners are picked from the contest entries including a $1,000 first place winner and a $500 second place winner.
Last year’s first place winner, Kourtney Rice, won with a glass mosaic featuring a young girl with a tomato.
But the art doesn’t have to be tomato-themed, according to Leslie Powell Gallery Executive Director Matt Hughes.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be tomatoes, but it should be themed around the Farmer’s Market or some aspect of agriculture,” Hughes said. “So if someone wanted to do a squash-themed piece they could.”
This year’s art competition judge is Jack Crouch, an artist and instructor at Cameron University.
Any artists looking to submit their work needs to be 18 years of age or older. Artists are allowed one entry each and artwork submitted to the competition must have been completed in the last 24 months and not under the direction of an instructor. All artwork must be the original work of the artist.
“It’s so important for the gallery and the farmers market, which both obviously have very different missions, to come together like this in an effort to provide cultural opportunities in Lawton,” Hughes said. “Both the gallery and the farmers market are working to enrich the community, just from different perspectives.”
Entry spots are limited. There is a $25 entry fee for entries. Entries themselves are not due until the end of June, however the entry fee and application are due by 4 p.m. Friday. Applications can be picked up at the Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D Avenue.