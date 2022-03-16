To emojis or not to emojis

I saw a poll on Twitter a few days ago that posed the question “do you think that emojis have a constant meaning or changes based on context.” Now this was the most informal of informal polls, but after several thousand responses the outcome of the poll was nearly 100 percent “change based on context.”
Now, I’m old enough to remember before emojis were the colorful hieroglyphs we have now back to when millennials on the early internet would assemble random punctuation marks into emoticons, the predecessor of the modern emoji. These days I can’t throw a colon and a parenthesis next to each other because most text processors automatically translate them into emojis.
After I saw this poll I got to thinking about the state of modern communication and have, in many ways, emoji have replaced punctuation, or at the very least become their own form of punctuation. I often use hearts to punctuate conversations with close friends or my wife, and certain emoji faces when dealing with my best friend that honestly would have little to no meaning outside of our conversations.
I’ve heard people question the use of emojis in professional business communication before and I will say this, there is a time and a place for their use. Normally I do not use them unless I am communicating in a casual way with someone I know very well, and even then, in a business setting I use them very sparingly. But I’ve also received emails from people I don’t know filled with emojis before, that doesn’t mean I take them any less seriously.
Now I know not everyone feels this way, which again is why I only use them with people I know very well. Or if someone else initiates the emoji party, in which case I throw out the rulebook and go crazy.
Now we all know that certain emojis can have unintentional meanings that not everyone is aware of. This is why it’s good to at least try and keep tabs on the state of things online before you go firing off something like a peach emoji. Just trust me.
The biggest thing to remember, as that Twitter poll tells us, is that the way people use emojis is almost as varied as the emoji choices offered to us. So just keep that in mind and mind your smiley faces and poop emojis. And for the love of all that is sane, please don’t let Hollywood make another Emoji Movie.