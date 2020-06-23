Most of us have old textiles (usually linens) that were handed down by an ancestor who received it as a wedding gift or purchased him/herself. Or perhaps you bought it at an antique shop or an estate sale. It appealed to you and looked as if it needed tender, loving care.
What follows are some hints about caring for such textile possessions that are in your hands today and will be in the hands of your descendants tomorrow.
The history
Begin by preparing a short history of the item. First, what is it? Describe it in detail (e.g., color, measurements, etc.). When and where was it made? And by whom? How did it get in your family? Who were the previous owners and was it used for special occasions? Take a picture of it to keep with the written description.
The care process
Heirloom textiles include items from table cloths to wedding gowns and are made from a variety of fabrics — from cotton to silk. Hand-made linens will show the skill of the maker and might show evidence of ethnicity, as many ethnic groups originated their individual symbols or styles or colors.
Linens need the same care given to a special item of clothing. To protect linens from body oils and lotions, wear white cotton gloves when handling them. Before and after use, inspect them for stains or tears.
Always launder or dry clean before storing. Launder on a gentle cycle or wash by hand in cool water with a mild detergent. Air dry out of sunlight; never use an automatic dryer. And make certain the dry cleaning establishment knows this is a precious item to you and that it knows the proper method for cleaning it.
It is difficult to remove gravy stains, grease or repair other damage. Do not attempt to do so by using home cleaning solutions. Instead, consult a professional textile conservator for such cleaning or repairs. A nearby museum may be able to assist you with the name of such an expert.
For embroidered items, test a small part of the embroidery with cool water to see if the thread is color-fast. Iron it on the reverse side or use a pressing cloth.
Light is any textile’s worst enemy. Whether sunlight, light from household fixtures or indirect light, all heirloom textiles need to be protected from light and dust.
The storage process
Store heirloom linens by rolling the cloth over an acid-free cardboard tube padded with a layer of acid-free tissue paper or polyester batting. Or fold the cloth and pad the creases with acid-free tissue. Place the folded or rolled cloth inside a white cotton pillowcase. Then store it in a drawer or acid-free box away from light, dust and pests.
A textile often turns yellow when it comes in contact with the wooden drawer. This can be prevented by varnishing the drawer or lining the drawer with a clean white cotton sheet.
Your heirloom item was made to be used and admired and talked about with family and friends. Make some occasions extra special by carefully and thoughtfully doing so.