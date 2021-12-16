There are probably many seniors like me who have often pondered just what life might have been back a couple of centuries ago and how much that would have changed our lives.
It was hard not for yours truly to think back to those days when I was a youngster with my dad visiting with George Levite in his popular old store in the heart of Apache.
George was one of a kind and was talking to dad about once trading blankets and other goods to a man for a human skull and a 6-shooter that the man had found among a plum thicket in a remote area of our ranch.
Then I often heard stories about the old Mt. Sheridan mining camps that sprang up in the valley just south of Meers from our long-time farm hand Gilbert Mulherin.
Would I have enjoyed that period? Maybe, maybe not.
However, that period might just have been when Tim Poteete would have been in his perfect world. For the past 22 years Tim has put life into the Museum of the Great Plains Trading Post complex, sharing stories and tales while always adorned in his best period clothing. Poteete died earlier week this at age 63.
I really didn’t get to know Tim until our son Russell and Tanya Logue decided to get married at the museum complex. It was then that I learned that he just happened to be married to one of my great friends for many years, Julie Moser Poteete.
Julie grew up in Cyril, myself in Apache, and we spent many an hour at fair barns showing livestock. As a Moser it was natural to show swine; as a Goodman it was sheep. When they came back to this area and Julie started coaching and then serving as an administrator at Sterling, our paths crossed many times.
Never, though, did I realize she was married to a true wilderness man.
When Tim and I figured out the common bond in our lives, we had so many great stories to toss around while planning the wedding and Tim was there for every minute.
The attachment to the Trading Post goes back many years when the project was planned but there was an issue finding rock for the foundations and chimney.
The late Paul McClung, who was one of the management team at the newspaper when I was just a cub reporter, was eager to support the museum and asked if I thought my folks would share some of those precious limestone rocks for the project.
He called dad and a few weeks later trucks and backhoes came to pick up rock of various colors to get the project started.
When Tim learned that fact about the rocks in one of our visits, he was intent on making things perfect for the wedding. He made sure there was a big fire burning in the fireplace and that everyone who wanted to see the actual Trader’s Cabin and the guard houses could do so. And he was quick to share stories.
It was special for my family since all five of the Goodman siblings were on hand to see what our parents had helped make happen.
Tanya arrived in a vintage automobile and they were married on the steps of the Trader’s Cabin, the fire crackling loudly in the background.
After the service and while the reception was getting started, Tim made sure all my family and friends had a chance to live in his world for a few minutes. He answered questions, shared tales and just did what Tim did best, entertain.
That day and night were perfect and the Museum of the Great Plains, especially Tim, made sure that the first wedding ever hosted there was indeed special. Yes, they had hosted receptions before but never a wedding. It was the perfect place for our family.
I’ve always loved my job with all my heart, but for Tim this wasn’t just a job, it was his life.
We can all be thankful that he loved what he did more than anything except his amazing wife who helped bring this treasure of a man to Southwest Oklahoma.
What is so tough to accept is that Tim was helping with plans to rebuild the Trading Post and had met with the design team just weeks ago.
There’s no doubt that Tim’s dreams for the future were shared in those meetings and that is only fitting because all the people he touched will always remember those stories he could share for hours.
And when that fire is roaring during future functions, it will be hard for this friend to not think those are just Tim’s spirit reaching out to let us know he’s always looking over his sacred home.