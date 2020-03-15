Craft beer lovers rejoice — the brews will flow once more as the Lawton Armed Services YMCA prepares to host its 7th Annual Red River Craft Beer Festival.
This one-day only event will boast a selection of over 180 craft beers from more than 50 breweries — not to mention plenty of food and fun — and tickets are on sale now.
The festival represents one of the largest fundraising opportunities for the ASYMCA, according to Sheena Towsey, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the organization. The money raised through the festival goes to support the organization’s mission of “Strengthening Military Families.”
“Our Military Welcome Center in the airport serves over 10,000 service members and their families yearly. Programs like our Soldiers Pantry and Goodwill gift cards assist when a family is going through difficult times. Operation Little Learner and Operation Hero focus on building resiliency in military families by offering support to active duty children,” Towsey said. “All of these support programs are funded by events like the Red River Craft Beer Festival.”
Towsey, a self-described military brat turned military spouse, has been working for the ASYMCA for three years. She said that this year’s festival will be a return to form in terms of highlighting local, Oklahoma-based breweries.
“We will be going back to our roots to really focus on highlighting amazing craft beers and keeping it local. We have several new breweries who will be attending this year to include 405 Brewing Co.,” Towsey said.
Though the festival isn’t until May 2, the organization wants to get the word out now that tickets are on sale. In particular, Towsey said now is a great time to purchase VIP tickets before they are sold out. VIP ticket holders are allowed into the festival two hours before it opens to the general public.
“During this time you can enjoy no lines at all your favorite brewers and food trucks and a special seating area as well as light snacks and water to keep you going for the long haul of a beer lover’s paradise,” Towsey said.
But it isn’t just beer that’s on tap for the festival, several local food trucks will be on hand to cater to hungry festival-goers including some of Towsey’s local favorites, Three E and Lucky Dumplings.
“Our programs rely on the generosity of the Lawton Fort Sill Community. This is another way for them to support us and have a good time while doing it. We have a goal of raising $40,000 this year and hope the community can lift us up as they lift their glasses up. Lawton and Fort Sill have a very special relationship. Community events and fundraisers like Red River Craft Beer Festival are perfect ways to show that,” Towsey said.
Towsey stressed that, while the atmosphere of the festival is fun and friendly, they take safety seriously. The festival follows a strict age guide, and only those who show a picture ID proving they are 21 years or older will be allowed entry into the festival. The festival is also partnering with Apache Casino Hotel and Billingsley Auto to help provide safe transportation as well as lodging for out-of-town guests.
Currently, the festival is still looking for volunteers. If any individual, club or organization would like to volunteer to help with the festival they may do so by contacting Towsey at stowsey@asymca.org.