The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition has announced Thrive Grants, a new grant program for artists that celebrates innovation and exploration in the visual arts in Oklahoma. The program is funded by and in partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts through their Regional Regranting Program.
Thrive Grants will fund 12 artist-led, collaborative projects from across the state of Oklahoma through grants of $5,000 each. The funded projects must culminate in a public-facing program such as an exhibition, performance, screening or other publicly accessible outcome. As COVID-19 is limiting in-person events, these programs may also be accessed digitally such as a live stream, digital meeting, website, or other virtually accessible platform. Thrive Grants aims to fund artists’ visions and provide creative projects for community engagement.
“It truly is an honor for OVAC to be asked to join the highly esteemed Regional Regranting program,” Executive Director Krystle Kaye said. “We are thrilled to be a part of this network of 14 organizations across the country and to be able to direct these funds to Oklahoma artists to help them realize new creative projects.”
The grant applications will be reviewed by a panel made up of a local artist, arts administrator, and someone from the Regional Regranting family. The selection committee will score applications in categories including: Career Altering Potential, Artistic Merit, Community Impact and Ability to Complete. Artist projects that create new collaborations, feature BIPOC artists, or serve non-urban communities will be prioritized.
The grant application opened on April 1 and closes on June 1. Applicants will be notified by July 15. Awarded artists then have one year to implement their proposals. At the end of the award period, all of the funded artists will come together to share their projects in a fun, lively presentation.
There will be a free information session through Zoom from 6-7 p.m. May 6. During this session applicants will learn more details about the program, what projects qualify and how to write a winning application. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the coalition is offering time slots where applicants can sign up for one-on-one Zoom meetings to get feedback from their Grants and Outreach Manager on their application before applying.
About OVAC: The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) grows and develops Oklahoma’s visual arts community through education, promotion, connection, and funding. For 32 years as a nonprofit, OVAC has helped Oklahoma artists enrich the state through their creative endeavors.
Artists with questions concerning the Thrive Grant application, can call Krystle Kaye at 405-879-2400 or email at krystle@ovac-ok.org. Visit thrivegrants.org to register today. For more information about the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition visit, ovac-ok.org.