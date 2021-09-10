Magic Lantern Series, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 7:30 p.m. today in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free admission. Information at cameron.edu/magiclantern.
Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival, 6-10 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Duncan at 10th and Main Street. Italian style dinner by candlelight with entertainment today; tickets required. Saturday’s events include wine tastings, vendors, entertainment and games, with $10 admission. Facebook: Main Street Duncan or (580) 252-8696.
Value of Life Run/Walk, 8 a.m. Saturday, starting at New Post Chapel on Fort Sill. Participants have the option to run 5K, 10K or walk 1 mile. Free to participate. https://sill.armymwr.com. 442-3081. Fires Fitness Center, Honeycutt Fitness Center or Building 4700 (west end of Welcome Center).
Opening reception for Artist Perspective: From Two Views, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Works by Diane Goldschmidt and Diana Robinson. Free. 357-9526.
Valley View Volunteer Fire Department Chili Dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the station, 6362 NE Cache Road. Tickets $5 each. 351-7597.
Holy Smokers Cook-Off, 4 p.m. Saturday, Duncan First United Methodist Church, 2300 Country Club Road, Duncan. Ribbons for best meat, best side, best dessert and people’s choice. Facebook: Duncan First United Methodist Church.
Jesse James Festival, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Cement. Food trucks, live music, car and motor cycle show, cowboy kids corral, free museum tours. Street dance begins at 8 p.m. Free admission.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell /staff