The Eight: Reindeer Monologues, 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Cameron University Theater, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron University faculty and staff, and non-CU students; CU students free with ID. Must reserve tickets in advance by calling 581-2478.
Holiday Art Show and Sale, through Dec. 21, Chisholm Trail Art Gallery, 810 W. Walnut. 252-4160 for hours. Free admission.
Music of Mancini, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and military, $10 for students, by calling 252-4160 or chisholmtrailarts.com. Part of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council Live Concert Series.
Chickasha Festival of Lights, 6-11 p.m. nightly Saturday through Dec. 31, in Shannon Springs Park, 2400 S. 9th, Chickasha. Donations taken.
— Complied by Kim McConnell,