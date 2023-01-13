City Lights, Country Nights, benefit concert for Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. General admission $25; onstage table seats are $150, with wine and food included. Table settings must be reserved; general admission tickets available at the door or reserved by calling the theater at 355-1600 or online at lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.
Premier of “Washington’s Armor,” 7 p.m. today, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. General performance tickets start at $5; early access and meeting with cast $25. Tickets at 581-3472 or at door.
Opening reception for Stephens County Themed Exhibit, 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Exhibition on display through Feb. 23.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free.
Cast from “Washington’s Armor” at Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Opening reception for Moving Pathways, by Kory Twaddle, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery, 620 SW D. Exhibit open through Feb. 24.
Flea market and Indian taco sale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Cahoma Community Building, 1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S. 62. 483-6864.
MacArthur High School Key Club Relay For Life, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday/Monday, at the school, 4400 E. Gore. Survivor lap, opening ceremony, luminary ceremony and color release; public hours through midnight.
EXHIBITS
Stephens County Themed Exhibit, through Feb. 23, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free. 252-2900.
“Black Cowboy: The Legacy,” by sculptor LaQuincey Reed, through Feb. 28 at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $6 for adults; $5 for senior citizens; $4 for youth ages 5-17; free for under age 5 and active duty military and families with ID. 252-6692.
A Narrative of Kiowa Life, featuring Monroe Tsatoke, through Feb. 24, Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central, Anadarko. Open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Free admission. (405) 247-6221.