City Lights, Country Nights, benefit concert for Lawton Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. General admission $25; onstage table seats are $150, with wine and food included. Table settings must be reserved; general admission tickets available at the door or reserved by calling the theater at 355-1600 or online at lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.

Premier of “Washington’s Armor,” 7 p.m. today, McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. General performance tickets start at $5; early access and meeting with cast $25. Tickets at 581-3472 or at door.

