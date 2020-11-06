Lawton Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Cameron University Animal Sciences Building, 904 SW 38th. Free admission.
Dedication of Nicolas Sasseen’s Patriot Pavilion project in Elmer Thomas Park, 2 p.m. Saturday. Free admission.
Lawton Heritage Association yard sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, at the Mattie Beal Home, SW 5th and Summit. All proceeds go to the preservation of the Mattie Beal Home. 695-6698.
Auditions for Trail of Fear’s Twisted Christmas Holiday Attractions: Twisty’s Merry Mayhem and Night of the KRAMPUS, 2 p.m. Saturday, at the park, 11101 East Lee Blvd. A meeting for those involved in Trail of Cheer is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the park.
Fall Fest, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Lawton High School parking lot, 601 Fort Sill Blvd. Admission: one canned good. Haunted house, trunk or treat, performance by Lawton High HighSteppers.
Parenting Today in an Over Sexualized World Parent Seminar, 9 a.m. Saturday, Crossroads Baptist Church, 11423 NE 75th, Elgin. Free but limited space. Facebook: The Red Cord.
Annual Chili Cookoff, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Medicine Park Tavern, 196 E. Lake, downtown Medicine Park. Free to enter and taste.
Cache Creek Cowboy Church Craft Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, at the church, 6902 Bishop Road. Free admission.
