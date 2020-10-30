Museum of the Great Plains Halloween Celebration, today and Saturday, at the museum, 601 NW Ferris. Attendees who wear their Halloween costumes will get half-off the regular price of admission. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets $10 for ages 13 and older; $8 for ages 3-12; $9 for ages 62 and older, and military with ID. 581-3460. Masks or face coverings required.
Fort Sill Zombie Run, 5-11 p.m. today, beginning at the Patriot Club, 500 Upton Road, Fort Sill. On-site or virtual race, for 2.6 miles/4.2 kilometers. $25 per runner to enter. Registration begins at 5 p.m.; race at 6 p.m. 442-4601 or Facebook: Fort Sill MWR.
St. Paul’s Truck or Treat, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th. Free.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell