Geronimo Birthday Celebration, today and Saturday, downtown Geronimo. Today: parade at 6 p.m., followed by fire department barbecue, cornhole tournament, Native Blues band, fireworks at sunset. Saturday: fire department breakfast, youth fishing derby, races, games, Little Miss and Mr. Geronimo contest, bull riding and mutton busting, Kat Pratt Band, flea market, car show, barbecue contest, street dance. Information at 353-5511.
Auditions for Puffs (or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School for Magic and Magic), 5-7 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Ballet Theatre, 3510 SW J.
Cops N Kids Picnic, by Lawton Police Department, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Elmer Thomas Park. Rides, demonstrations, games, food. Free. 351-7081 or 512-3169.
Children’s Book Swap, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth up to age 18. Bring in one new or gentle used book to exchange for another. Free.
Care2Cure Indoor Car, Truck & Bike Show, Saturday and Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 920 S. Sheridan. General admission $5 both days; kids 12 and under free. Fundraiser for Huntington’s Disease Awareness, Education & Lawton area Huntington’s Disease Support Group. (808) 497-8903.
Display of handmade dolls by the late Mildred Cleghorn, Fort Sill Apache leader and teacher, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fort Sill Apache Tribal Complex on U.S. 62 2 miles north of Apache. Free admission.
Night Kayak Tours, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA). $25 per person, Reservation encouraged by calling 442-5858/5854. By Fort Sill MWR.
Memorial Brick Dedication by Lawton/Fort Sill Chapter of The Compassionate Friends, 4 p.m. Sunday, Elmer Thomas Park at the memorial site on Northwest 3rd Street.