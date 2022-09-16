Geronimo Birthday Celebration, today and Saturday, downtown Geronimo. Today: parade at 6 p.m., followed by fire department barbecue, cornhole tournament, Native Blues band, fireworks at sunset. Saturday: fire department breakfast, youth fishing derby, races, games, Little Miss and Mr. Geronimo contest, bull riding and mutton busting, Kat Pratt Band, flea market, car show, barbecue contest, street dance. Information at 353-5511.

Auditions for Puffs (or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School for Magic and Magic), 5-7 p.m. today and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton Ballet Theatre, 3510 SW J.

