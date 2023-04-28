Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.

Healthy Kids Day!, by Lawton Family YMCA, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Ned Shepler Park, Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Kids activities, petting zoo, vendors, games. Free. Includes Color Dash Battle.

Recommended for you