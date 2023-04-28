Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Healthy Kids Day!, by Lawton Family YMCA, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Ned Shepler Park, Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. Kids activities, petting zoo, vendors, games. Free. Includes Color Dash Battle.
Walk to Remember, by Compassionate Friends, 10 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the Children’s Memorial Garden on NW 3rd in Elmer Thomas Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Kids’ Fishing Tournament, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with fishing to begin at 9 a.m. Hot dog lunch afterward. Registration $25. By Fort Sill MWR.
Lawton Super Mini Con anime convention, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex Building, 920 S. Sheridan. Tickets $12 for adults; $5 for children; (4 and under free); VIP package, $40. www.superanimefest.com
Small Business Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th, Duncan. Free admission. 951-1035.
CTAC Live — Take3, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, $10 for youth 18 and under; at chisholmtrailarts.com.
EXHIBITS
Art of Recovery, through May, Comanche Nation Museum and Cultural Center, 701 NW Ferris. Museum open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
Once Upon a Tree: Two and Three Dimensional Monoprints on Paper, Fabric and Plexiglass, by visiting artist Orna Feinstein, through May 12 in the University Art Teaching Gallery, in the Art Building at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Free.
3-Dimensional Exhibit, through May 19, Chisholm Trail Arts Council, 810 W. Walnut, Duncan. Free.
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.