Chisholm Trail Municipal Band Concert

 Photo courtesy Linda Misel

Chisholm Trail Municipal Band Concert, 8 p.m. today, in the gazebo of Fuqua Park, Beech Avenue and U.S. 81, Duncan. Free.

Movies on the Beach: Jaws, 9 p.m. Saturday, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free admission.

