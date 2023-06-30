Chisholm Trail Municipal Band Concert, 8 p.m. today, in the gazebo of Fuqua Park, Beech Avenue and U.S. 81, Duncan. Free.
Movies on the Beach: Jaws, 9 p.m. Saturday, LETRA, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. Free admission.
Party in the Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, O.H. Arnold Park, Northeast Dearborn and Albert Johnson Sr. Avenue. Free admission.
Top 25 Corvette Show, Celebrate Freedom Event and free lunch, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road. Free. Corvette show from 8:45-10:15 a.m. Freedom celebration, 10:30 a.m.-noon; Lunch noon-1 p.m.
Kiowa Casino & Hotel annual fireworks show, 9 p.m. Sunday, at the casino, located 40 minutes south of Lawton on I-44, Exit 1, to Devol. Free admission.
Red White & Boom! fireworks show, with community activities, starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Abe Raizen Park, 2500 North N Street, Duncan. Wino Browne Band to start concert at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. Also food trucks, games, youth events. Free admission.
Heroes of America Fireworks Show and Independence Day Celebration, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday, Apache Casino Hotel, 3215 E. Gore. Live entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free admission.
Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Redbud Park, 112 N. Elm, Marlow. Parade on Main Street; family-friendly activities in the park, to include games, rides, food vendors and arts and crafts. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free admission.