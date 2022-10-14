Humane Society Fall Garage Sale, 8-4 p.m. today and Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. Fundraiser for Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County.
Moonlight Walk Against Drugs, 6-8 p.m. today, Elmer Thomas Park near the Holiday House on Northwest 3rd Street, at Northwest Ferris Avenue. Static displays, live band, hot dogs, bounce houses. By Lawton CrimeStoppers.
Evil Dead, the Musical, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, also Oct. 20-21, and Oct 27-28, Trail of Fear Park, 11101 E. Oklahoma 7. By Lawton Interactive Theater. Tickets: www.lawtontrailoffear.com.
Lawton View Community Picnic, beginning 1 p.m. Saturday, Verna Cook park, Southwest 12th Street and Charles Whitlow Avenue. Free.
Medicine Park’s annual Street Rod, Muscle Car and Classic Car Show, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Medicine Park. Register vehicles 8 a.m.-noon. Free admission.
Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, at the station, 2809 NE 150th. Donations accepted.
Beaver Creek Freetrappers Fall Rendezvous, open to the public 9 a.m. Saturday. Free admission. Getting there from Sterling: East on Oklahoma 17 to County Road 195, then north 1 mile to Welch Road; turn right and follow the signs.
Halloween Movie Night, dusk (about 6:30 p.m.) Saturday, behind Geronimo Fire Station, 100 Main Street, Geronimo. Movies: “Spookley The Square Pumpkin” and “Beetlejuice.” Donations for Geronimo Animal Shelter.
Pumpkin Patch, opens noon Sunday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th. Open Noon-8 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Open through Oct. 29. Proceeds to the hungry and homeless. 355-5757
Meet Susanna Malak, appearing in “The Mandalorian,” 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Carolina Comics, 305 SW C.
EXHIBITS
Fashioning the West, by John Rule, and Growth: A Collection of the Past and Present by Krystal Solis, on display through Oct. 28 at Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays; closed holidays. Free admission. 357-9526.
Paintings by Mike Larsen, through Dec. 31, Garis Gallery of Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for ages 55 and older, $4 for youth ages 5-17; under age 5 free. (580) 252-6692.