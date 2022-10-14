Humane Society Fall Garage Sale, 8-4 p.m. today and Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. Fundraiser for Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County.

Moonlight Walk Against Drugs, 6-8 p.m. today, Elmer Thomas Park near the Holiday House on Northwest 3rd Street, at Northwest Ferris Avenue. Static displays, live band, hot dogs, bounce houses. By Lawton CrimeStoppers.