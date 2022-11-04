Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival, featuring music videos by local artists, 6 p.m. today, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. Admission $5 per person.

Arts for All Gala, 7 p.m. today, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Theme: Reunited and It Feels So Good: 70s inspired dress. Individual tickets $60. lawtonartsforall.org.

