Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival, featuring music videos by local artists, 6 p.m. today, Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris. Admission $5 per person.
Arts for All Gala, 7 p.m. today, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Theme: Reunited and It Feels So Good: 70s inspired dress. Individual tickets $60. lawtonartsforall.org.
Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, by Lawton Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. today, Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $9.50 for adults (age 11 and older); $7.50 for children ages 4-10 and seniors (age 55 and up). Facebook: Lawton Ballet Theatre.
Cowboys and Pies, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today, Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road, Marlow. Cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers. Pie baking contest: deliver between 1-2 p.m., with winner announced at 3 p.m. Free admission.
The Big Read Kickoff, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Books, give aways. Noon: Native American dance demonstration/ mini powwow. Free admission.
Hippie Holiday Craft and Art Show, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Lawton Fort Sill Arts Council, 1701 NW Ferris. Free admission.
Lawton High School Fall Festival, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, school parking lot, 601 Fort Sill Boulevard. Collecting food for Lawton Food Bank.
VFW 1192 Veterans Parade, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Main Street in downtown Duncan.
Veterans Day Parade, 1 p.m. Saturday, Old High School, 520 Floyd Avenue, Apache. Powwow, with gourd dancing, 3-7 p.m. in the Apache Fair Building. Sponsored by KCA Veterans.
Frederick Cotton Fest & Chili Cookoff, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, downtown Frederick. Events include Tillman County Historical Society pancake fundraiser, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Townsite; cornhole tournament on South 9th Street, beginning at noon; Big Pasture Ranch Rodeo, 2 p.m., Frederick Rodeo Arena on South 8th Street; Little Miss Cotton Boll and Maid of Cotton Pageant, 1 p.m. Other events: chili cook-off, music, games, arts and crafts booths, educational booths and tours. Free admission.