The Writer’s Studio First Friday Open Mic, 6 p.m. today, Nance Boyer Hall, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Scheduled for the first Friday of every month. Free.

Beauty and the Beast, by Lawton Ballet Theatre, today through Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Junior version: 6:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday; Senior version: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $9-11 at lawtonballet.com.

