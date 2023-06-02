The Writer’s Studio First Friday Open Mic, 6 p.m. today, Nance Boyer Hall, Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Scheduled for the first Friday of every month. Free.
Beauty and the Beast, by Lawton Ballet Theatre, today through Sunday, McMahon Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Junior version: 6:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday; Senior version: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $9-11 at lawtonballet.com.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
The Big Drive 3 Car, Truck and Bike Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Cache Road Square, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road. By Events By Our Team.
Lawton Pro Musica Summer Concert: Patriotic Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Free.
Gotebo Trade Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Penn Park, in Gotebo. Garage sales and flea markets, arts and crafts displays, food vendors, games. Live music by Dani Carson.
EXHIBITS
Mother/Daughter, by Lou Baggett and Jessee Baggett, through June 23, Leslie Powell Gallery, 620 SW D. Gallery open noon-4 p.m. weekdays. Free.
West of Yesterday, photographs by Alan Ball, through June, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 5-17, under age 5 free, free admission to active duty military with ID, $4 for veterans. (580) 252-6692.
Transform, through June 30, Wigwam Gallery of NBC Bank, 121 W. Commerce, Altus. 16 works from 14 artist that examine the concept of transformation. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment. (580) 477-1100.