“Spongebob the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, military, $12 for non-Cameron students. Cameron students free with CU ID. 581-2346.
“The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy,” by MacArthur School students, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday, MacArthur High School Auditorium, 4400 E. Gore. Tickets: $10; ages 5 and under free.
Gardening Forum, 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th. Weekly forum to discuss variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks. Free. 678-9472 or Facebook: Lawton Farmers Market.
Trykes-N-Tread Car Show, by Mountain Metro AMBUCS and Sweet Temptationz, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. $10 per person, $15 for two-day pass. Children under age 12 free.
Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club Corvette Kickoff Classic 2023, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Sunday: Parade through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, departing from the Apache Casino Hotel at 9:45 a.m.; late cruise leaving at 11:15 a.m. Cruse to the top of Mount Scott at noon.
Kyle Nottingham Memorial Kid’s Run, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, intramural sports field of Cameron University (southeast side of campus), 2800 W. Gore. Pre-registration at Bennet Office Equipment, 705 SW H; also day of run at 2 p.m. 695-7028.
Spring Home and Garden Show and Adoption Event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jackson County Expo Center, 412 Todd Lane, Altus. Free admission.
BMX Pros Trick Team, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, events field south of Club Altus on Altus Air Force Base. 481-7696.
Delta Authors on Tour: A Red Reading Affair in Oklahoma, hosted by the Oklahoma City Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Metro Tech Event Center, 1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City. Tickets $10. Featuring eight authors, including Tonia Renee Lee of Lawton. Information: DSTOKCAAlumnae.org