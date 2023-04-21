The Addams Family

MacArthur High School will present "The Addams Family" play Friday and Sunday at the school.

 Photo courtesy Malinda Perez

“Spongebob the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Tickets $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, military, $12 for non-Cameron students. Cameron students free with CU ID. 581-2346.

“The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy,” by MacArthur School students, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday, MacArthur High School Auditorium, 4400 E. Gore. Tickets: $10; ages 5 and under free.

Tags

Recommended for you