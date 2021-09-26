The air is getting cooler and the leaves are changing color which can only mean one thing — Halloween is just around the corner.
For anyone looking to spice up their costumes this year, the Lawton Community Theatre has dug into its wardrobes and is offering a smorgasbord of spooky specials during their costume sale.
“Lawton Community Theatre’s fundraising committee came up with the idea for the Halloween costume sale,” Chance Harmon, the theatre’s executive director, said. “Not only is it a great way to thin out our costume shop to make room for new pieces, but it is a fun way to engage our community and let people search and concoct an imaginative Halloween costume.”
There will be racks upon racks of colorful, creative costumes on sale during the event, from renaissance style dresses to sequined gowns. There will be costume jewelry, shoes and hats alongside other accessories.
“We have one of a kind handmade costumes that include: furs, patriotic costumes, period pieces, dance wear, shoes, jewelry, coats, vests and more,” Harmon said. “The selection is sure to spark creative ideas for Halloween costumes.”
And if you don’t fancy yourself the creative type, not to worry, Harmon said.
“Come out and support us and let all the creative minds in the room help you come up with an amazing Halloween costume,” Harmon said.
But it’s not just Halloween, the costumes could be used for cosplay, LARPing, drag or a number of other events.
All of the funds raised from the sale will benefit the Lawton Community Theatre. For more information, call 355-1600 or email director@lctok.com.