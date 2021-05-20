Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts had its 2020-2021 Theatre Arts awards ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of its students this past year with a season celebrating the university’s 11th academic festival, “Connections: Information Transfer Between People.”
Honor chords were presented to graduating seniors Dakota Barbee, Walters, and Ciara Reneé and Stephanie Sabol, both of Lawton. The three are members of Alpha Psi Omega, the national honor society for theatre arts. To be eligible, a student must have a strong grade point average, show leadership skills, and work in more than one aspect of theatre such as acting, technical, stage management, design or publicity.
Reneé was honored with additional awards. She was named Outstanding Theatre Arts Major of the Year for her contributions to the department and also received the Academic Achievement award which recognizes the student with the highest grade point average within the discipline.
Shalyn Bowles of Geronimo received the Outstanding Contribution by a Non-Major for her volunteer work on behalf of the theatre arts program.
Performance awards were given to Renee for the role of Catherine in “The Theory of Relativity” and Curtis Myers, Lawton, for the role of Montag in “Fahrenheit 451.” Barbee was honored for the role of Donner in “The Eight: Reindeer Monologues,” and Payton Williams, Duncan, was recognized for Vladimir in “Waiting for Godot.”
Technical achievement awards were presented to Sidney Blalock, Duncan, for Outstanding Makeup Design for “The Eight: Reindeer Monologues.” Outstanding Lighting Design awards were presented to Nina Alexandra Pebeahsy, Lawton, for “The Theory of Relativity and Stephanie Sabol, Lawton, for “Waiting for Godot.” Dakota Barbee won Outstanding Scenic Design for “Fahrenheit 451.”
Scholarships from the McMahon Foundation were presented to Blalock, Myers, Renée, and Maliah Davis, Lawton, along with Carmen Head, Alvarado, Texas. Eligibility for the McMahon Foundation Scholarship requires a student to be a sophomore and maintain a grade point average of B or better.