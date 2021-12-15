The subtle art of waiting

Stop me if you’ve heard this one.
You’re going about your day, checking emails, answering calls, putting together proposals in a Word document, when out of nowhere your computer freezes up. Maybe it’s just a single program, maybe it’s the whole thing, but you get that little spinning wheel indicating your computer is “thinking,” as if that wasn’t the infernal machine’s entire purpose in life.
What’s the first thing you do in this situation?
Do you a) keep clicking your mouse hoping that the 312th click will solve the problem or do you b) slam your mouse repeatedly into your desk while pushing every possible key combination until something – anything – gives?
Don’t be ashamed. We’ve all done it. I even did it today while I was in the middle of trying to complete several different projects, and I know better.
What I should have done, and what I would encourage all of you to do in the future, is accept option c) wait patiently. I know that sometimes this can be a difficult ask, especially if you are in a hurry to get something done, but I promise this is the most helpful option in this scenario.
Normally when a program goes unresponsive it’s because it simply received too many commands and is trying to catch up. The last thing you want to do is give it more commands. Every time you click your mouse or tap your keyboard you are just giving it more to think about. Usually, the computer will catch up to whatever your last input was, and you will be good to go, in the off chance the issue doesn’t resolve itself after five or six minutes then you might want to restart your computer, which can be especially frustrating if you haven’t saved recently.
The good news is most experts recommend taking a 10-minute breaking from your computer every hour or so anyway. So the next time you find yourself staring into that swirling circle where your pointer used to be, try taking a break instead.
Get up from your desk and take a walk around the building, or if you’re working from home, take some time to catch up on things around the house. Maybe water those plants that have been withering away in your windowsill for a month or take your dog for a walk around the block to run off some of that excess energy. When you get back your computer will thank you for not berating it by allowing you to get back to work – hopefully.
And hey, if that doesn’t work, there’s always a hammer.
(I do not condone beating your computer with a hammer, but I will look the other way if you need to get some of that frustration out.)
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly technology column for The Lawton Constitution.