It’s going to be a little bit of Broadway and a whole lot of Bikini Bottom with a new Cameron University Theatre Arts Program production.
That’s because the program’s actors are performing “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Cameron University Theatre later this week.
Allee Passmore, a Cameron teacher who is also pursuing a degree in theater from the university, said this is a fitting way to end the 2022-2023 “Monster of a Season.”
“The Spongebob Musical” was written by Kyle Jarrow and features songs from popular artists. It debuted in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, Ill. Following a month of previews, the musical opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in New York City in December 2017.
The musical comedy is an adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon and follows the adventures and misadventures of SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward and all the Bikini Bottom gang as they try to save their homes from the volcanic eruptions from Mount Humongous.
Director and Professor Emeritus Scott Richard Klein said there’s a been a lot of enthusiasm from the actors chosen to portray these beloved characters.
“The entire cast has been very enthusiastic and are enjoying themselves as they create characterizations that they have known since childhood,” he said.
The cast includes Shalyn Bowles, of Geronimo, as SpongeBob. She is joined by Shayson Lenee’, of Comanche, as Patrick and Grace Norbury, Lawton, as Sandy. Also from Lawton are Dakota Weeks as Squidward, Victor Quinones as Plankton, Kyleigh E. Garmon as Karen, Alexander Ernest as Old Man Jenkins, Shade Linville as Johnny the Bartender, Maliah Davis as Security Guard/Sardine, Skylar Edwards as Buster Bluetang, Jared Long as Krabs, Araia Heathcott as Pearl, and Joey Roberts as the voice of the French Narrator.
Joining the cast from Duncan are Merlin Nicole Phillips as Perch, Victoria Spruill as Ms. Mayor, Jaiden Standridge as Security Guard/Sardine, and Natalie Small as Mrs. Puff. Heather Heinz, Fletcher, plays Larry the Lobster.
Carmen Head, Alvarado, Texas, is the stage manager for the production. She is joined by her sister, Abby Head, who is on the running crew. From Duncan, Jaiden Standridge is the properties designer, Natalie Small is the properties, designer, and Riah Pettigrew is one of the spotlight operators. From Lawton, Curtis Myers is the assistant stage manager, Sidney Dalby is the light board operator, Jericho Carmona is a follow spot operator, Passmore is in charge of publicity, Grace Alford is part of the running crew, and MacEwan Sanders will be running the fly system. Shayson Lenee’ is the make-up designer.
The pit orchestra will feature Nicholas Raso and Bellemarie Saucedo, Comanche; Mykala Waller, Jackson; Alyssa Price and Jason Villarreal, Lawton; Melody Veloz, Elgin; and Danielle Angeloni, Cache.
Faculty and staff working on the show include associate professor Eric Abbott, costume and make-up design; assistant professor Ben Williams, scenic and lighting design; Dr. Gregory Hoepfner, music director and conductor; adjunct professor Katherine Veenhuizen, choreographer; and theatre facility manager Joey Roberts, sound design and soundboard operator.
This production is sponsored in part by the Richard T. Brittingham Musical Theatre Endowed Lectureship.
