The Southwest Troubadours will perform their annual summer show Friday through Sunday in Lawton.
This year’s theme is “100 years of Broadway”. The show consists of a medley of songs from famous Broadway shows along with the narration explaining the history of Broadway. The audience will be able to enjoy lots of music that they are familiar with and hopefully some of their favorites, according to Kathryn Hickman, director.
“100 Years of Broadway” is a family-friendly event. The performance is free and open to the public. Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the McCutcheon Recital Hall in the music building at Cameron University. On Sunday, a performance will be at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center at 3 p.m.
Performers range in age from age 6 to adult and are students at the Academy of Music in Lawton. The Troubadours have given previous performances at Blessed Sacrament Church, Centenary Methodist Church, Cameron University, Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center, and international Festival, and Frederick Army Airfield WWII Airbourne Demonstration Team in Frederick.
This format is being used as a teaching tool because the genre of Musical Theater was born in America. It has been one of the most important American contributions to the culture of the 20th century and early 21st century, according to a press release. It is a type of theater that aims to entertain through a script, acting, spoken dialogue, music, singing and dancing. The development of Broadway began in the late 19th century and early 20th century with music from operettas, vaudeville, and the revue, according to a press release.