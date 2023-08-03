Southwest Troubadours

The Southwest Troubadours will perform their annual summer show Friday through Sunday in Lawton.

This year’s theme is “100 years of Broadway”. The show consists of a medley of songs from famous Broadway shows along with the narration explaining the history of Broadway. The audience will be able to enjoy lots of music that they are familiar with and hopefully some of their favorites, according to Kathryn Hickman, director.

