Sir Lawrence of the Eldern Hills, alias Lorenzo Perales, is getting ready for a fight in Elmer Thomas Park.
It’s mid-July, late afternoon, and the Oklahoma sun is bearing down in a full-tilt assault of 103-degree temperatures. Perales is wearing a full suit of plate armor and chain mail.
“This is about 60 pounds of gear in total,” Perales said, his face entirely hidden by chain mail.
Perales is about to do battle with a guest fighter, Sir William Flanagan, otherwise known as Bill Worth, from Henrietta Texas.
Perales said there’s no special preparation he takes to deal with the heat. Just discipline and hydration.
“It takes plenty of water and a lot of rest,” Perales said. “As soon as you feel tired out here, you’re going to start to really feel it in just a few seconds.”
Every Thursday, members of the local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) come out to Elmer Thomas Park to hold fighter practice. It’s a tradition that holds no matter the weather, according to the Seneschel, or president, of the local Barony, Master Artorius Ap Caradoc, alias William Smith.
“I’ve fought out here in the snow, and in the rain,” Smith said. “We fight in all kinds of weather. It takes a lot of conditioning, a lot of water, and fighters looking out for themselves and for the people they’re fighting against.”
The SCA is an international organization devoted to bringing history to life. Fighter practice is one of the most popular things they do, but the organization touches on every pre-17th century art and trade imaginable, from cooking to clothing, weaving and blacksmithing.
The organization divides itself into kingdoms and self-sustained baronies. The Southwest Oklahoma chapter, The Barony of the Eldern Hills, started as a smaller shire in 1979, one year before Smith joined.
“I was walking around in the newly built Central Mall, as a 16-year-old kid,” Smith said. “And I saw a flyer that said, ‘Welcome to the current Middle Ages,’ and it had a phone number on it, so I called the lady, and we talked for about two hours.”
At that time, the barony had about 10 members. Today, the organization has about 40 dues-paying members, and close to 100 unpaid members.
The SCA, like most organizations, took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, suspending a lot of its regular activities and losing a lot of its membership as a result.
“A lot of members left to pursue their interests on their own or with other organizations,” Smith said. “A lot of others are still wary about going out for big events with lots of people.”
Two months ago, the SCA brought back most of its regular events, including fighter practice. Eric Abbott, a theatre professor at Cameron University and the adviser for the SCA’s student group on campus, said that since the return, they’ve had a surprising resurgence in attendance for their events.
“At our first big event, we usually get about 50 to 75 people coming out,” Abbott said. “This year, we had 400, so it’s actually been pretty good.”
Regular attendance at events has been down since the return, however, and members of the organization are hoping to fix that.
Attendance and participation at SCA events is free and open to the public. The organization has regular meet-ups and competitions throughout the country, on top of weekly fighting practice and organizational meetings.
“There’s something going on with the SCA just about every weekend,” Abbott said.
Joining the organization is as simple as coming to one of the groups events, preferably in costume, though it’s not a requirement.
“We ask that people at least make an attempt to dress in a pre-17th-century style,” Smith said.
The SCA is an important part of the lives of most of its regular members. Beyond being a group for historical interpretation, it’s a chance to see old friends and meet like-minded people. According to Abbott, without live events and meetings, the organization lost something that it’s just started to get back.
“We went for over a year with no events,” Abbott said. “It’s difficult, because even though over Zoom, you can still meet, it’s not the same. You’re not really getting anything out of it.”
The return is a chance for Abbott and others to have something to look forward to again, for the first time in more than a year.
“I’m really happy that this is coming back,” Abbott said. “It’s a big chunk of my life.”