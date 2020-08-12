This weekend only the McMahon Memorial Auditorium will be the home of Pride Rock during Lawton Community Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.” Summer Showcase.
Productions of “The Lion King Jr.” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. All productions will be at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris in Lawton. Chance Harmon, LCT’s executive director, said hosting “The Lion King Jr.” at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium will allow for safe social distance seating.
“As thrilled as we are to bring this beloved classic to the Lawton community, we cannot forget that we are in the midst of a global health pandemic,” Harmon said. “The auditorium gives us the space to allow our patrons to feel safe while seated in the audience and immersing themselves in the joys of live theater.”
The show is being helmed by the theater’s Technical Director Bryson Petersen. The summer camp is engineered for students junior high and high school aged who have a penchant for performing and a desire to learn about all aspects of theatre.
“'The Lion King Experience' is such an amazing program,” Petersen said. “The curriculum was written by some brilliant teaching artists at Disney, and the campers really get to explore every aspect of theater from acting, singing, and dancing to directing, lighting and wardrobe design. What’s even cooler is that the ideas the students come up with in camp is what we’ll use in the actual show in August, so they’ll really get to see their own creativity through to completion.”
Limited seating is available due to social distancing. Patrons will be required to wear masks and temperatures will be taken at the door. Adult tickets are $15 and $5 for those 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling the theater’s box office at 355-1600.