The show must go on.
It’s an old saying, but one that has taken on a new meaning in light of the past year. With the pandemic forcing the cancelation of nearly every expo, concert or play, the arts world has struggled. And yet more and more people have turned to the arts this year for comfort and entertainment. And so, artists have continued to create, to inspire, to enlighten — despite suffering major losses of revenue and job security.
Now, Lawton has the opportunity to give back to the local arts community while enjoying some world class entertainment during the 24th Annual Arts for All Gala, which will be held virtually this year.
Part talent showcase, part fundraiser, the Arts for All Gala has been a staple of the community for over two decades. And while things will look a little different this year, the spirit of the gala is alive and well according to Ronda Norrell, who is helping to organize this year’s gala.
“The show has got entertainment mixed in with auction items and features all of the member groups from Arts for All,” Norrell said.
Represented in the gala are the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, Southwest Oklahoma Opera Guild and Lawton Pro Musica.
All of the money raised through the gala goes to the member groups to support their activities in the community including student outreach, concerts and theatre events.
“It is going to be fun to sit and be entertained and support the arts,” Norrell said.
The one-hour show will feature vignettes of some of Lawton’s premier talent including Erin Clemons, who starred as Eliza Hamilton in the smash hit musical “Hamilton,” and Rudy Ramos who has a recurring role in the Paramount original series “Yellowstone.”
While previous galas have featured live musical entertainment and upwards of 600 guests, this year’s is being prerecorded and will premiere Dec. 3 on MeTv.
Bobbi Matchette, executive director for Arts for All, is excited about the prospect of airing the gala for a wider audience to see.
“Doing our Gala in this way has allowed us to do some things that would not have been possible with an in-person event,” Matchette said. “For years, we have said, ‘The arts are for everyone,’ but reading those words don’t have the same impact as seeing a person talking about how the arts have directed their life. The vignettes make real the fact that training in the arts gives vitality to many different professions. In other words, it is not just arts for some — it is Arts for All.”
Jan Stratton, a gala coordinator, echoed Matchette’s sentiments.
“While this is a big first for the Arts For All Gala, viewers and supporters will not only be entertained but might be surprised to see how much talent we grow here and just how many opportunities we have for anyone interested in music, theater, photography, the visual arts and more, as a participant or an appreciator. And it’s all in one place, as close as your TV set or laptop,” Stratton said.
This year’s gala auction also will be digital and will run from the day the gala airs, Dec. 3, through Dec. 13. Anyone interested in bidding on items can visit stallingsauction.hibid.com to view the auction items. The items will also be available for viewing at the Leslie Powell Gallery the week following the premiere.
This year’s auction includes a night of dinner, drinks and entertainment for 12 at the “Trophy Room” with catering provided by Silver Spoon, an original painting by Katherine Liontas-Warren, a mural by the Shaw Brothers and more.
For more information, please visit lawtonartsforall.org/gala.