After the cancelation of the final show of the 2019-2020 season earlier this year due to COVID-19, Cameron University’s Department of Art, Music, and Theatre Arts has announced the first show in its 2020-2021 season.
Tying into the theme of this year’s academic festival “Connections,” the university will perform a production of Ray Bradbury’s classic “Fahrenheit 451.” The play, based on Bradbury’s novel, follows the inner struggle of fireman Guy Montag as he becomes increasingly unsure about his actions.
The play is being directed by Deidre Onishi who will be joined by a cast and design team of Cameron students.
Cast members include Curtis Myers in the role of Montag; joining him are Ciara Renée as Clasrisse, Stephanie Sabol as Mildred, Darold Kowalke as Faber, and Maliah Davis, as Black/Paramedic 1. Also in the cast are Cole Nowlin as Beatty, Aubrey Waxler as Mrs. Hudson and Connor Reid as Holden/Paramedic 2.
Dr. Onishi’s design team is made up of Sidni Blalock, Nina Pebeahsy, Emily Whatley, Dakota Barbee, Shalyn Bowles, and Carmen Head.
“The protocol for putting on a show changes a bit with a pandemic, but not completely,” Onishi said. “So you still have directors and set managers and designers. They’ve all done very well with coming up with some unique original designs.”
Onishi said the set is “wild” and one that “only a student could think of.” It includes a pole for the fireman to slide down and an attic that is set six feet above the stage floor. The student’s range from freshman to seniors completing their final capstone projects.
“It is very interesting working with the different levels of students together,” Onishi said.
Fahrenheit 451 may not be the most obvious choice for a play themed around “communication,” but Onishi said the play shows what happens in a world where communication is destroyed.
“I think it is that idea of control and what control can do to a society. What beauty and intellectual property are destroyed when there is improper control,” Onishi said. “I think, too, there is that sense of fear. And we have that fear right now with the pandemic.”
The pandemic has forced some changes, most notably the number of people that will be allowed in the theatre this season. Due to COVID-19 protocols, seating will be limited, and everyone must reserve their tickets in advance.
Additionally, all members of the cast and crew will be wearing masks. Cast members will be wearing transparent masks, allowing the audience to see their mouths while they perform.
“All of my blocking is at least 6-feet apart,” Onishi said. “There are certainly scenes I would have directed differently had it not been for the pandemic.”
One aspect that has also changed about the play is the ending.
“I changed the ending for various reasons, but largely because I wanted (the play) to have a softer landing,” Onishi said.