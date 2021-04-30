The Ride for Change’s annual motorcycle ride will stop off in Lawton between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday at Diamondback Harley Davidson, 301 SE Interstate Drive.
This year’s ride will be an effort to raise funds for musical instruments for low-income students so they can participate in their school band.
Frank Pain, founder of The Ride for Change, will meet with area educators and band directors to discuss the importance of better funding for liberal arts in schools.
“Socio-economic inequality is something that transcends religion, race, gender, political affiliation and so on. Now, more than ever, ‘equality for all’ is under the microscope of communities all across the world. It’s up to all of us to build a better future for our children, not just our biological children — but all children,” Pain said.
The Ride for Change is an annual motorcycle ride that visits 11 communities throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is sponsored and supported by Townsquare Media. In addition to Lawton, this year’s ride will make stops in Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Texarkana, Tyler, Victoria, San Angelo and Abilene.
During this year’s ride, the riders will be raising funds and collecting musical instruments for students in local communities. Last year, the ride raised money for minority scholarships across Texas and Oklahoma.
“Being in band in middle and high school helped shape who I am today,” Pain said. “It further enriched my love of music. Heck, it even taught me how to march in time, which was beneficial years later in the military. Being in band also gave me a community of friends to fellowship with, that I probably wouldn’t have had. I have learned many life lessons, thanks to band, and I hope to help others with their dreams of joining their school band.”
For more information about The Ride for Change, email frank.pain@townsquaremedia.com.