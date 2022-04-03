Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus got to perform its original show, “Barbershop Goes to Washington,” one time before the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was in Duncan, at the Simmons Center, and the performers had only just recently learned that Lawton was shutting down. This shut down included McMahon Memorial Auditorium, where the remainder of their performances were scheduled.
Signs of the shut-down loomed over the show already, and the official announcement changed the tone of the performance in Duncan, according to Neil West, the director of the chorus.
“Everybody absolutely performed their hearts out,” West said. “We were performing for an audience of just about 120 people.”
On Friday and Saturday, “Barbershop Goes to Washington” will finally be presented at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, after two years of waiting and only a little less time than that spent preparing.
The show was written by West, who came up with the idea after a trip to Washington, D.C., with his wife. While they were both taking one of the many bus tours through D.C., an idea came to him.
“A lot of us have forgotten our history,” West said. “So I thought, what if we got this rogue tour guide, who just sort of made it up as they went along.”
The show centers on the Barbershop members — and the audience — going through a discount tour of D.C., featuring skits, traditional barbershop songs and some contemporary music.
The Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus has been performing in Lawton for more than 50 years. It’s a chorus with a style completely different from a traditional choir, comprised entirely of men, and with four vocal parts to be sung: lead, which takes the melody, tenor, baritone and bass.
Southwest Pride has 11 members, four of whom sing lead.
One of these leads, Earl Emerson, has been a part of the chorus for about four years. For this show, he’s also has two of his children performing alongside him, Micah and Mallory. This will be the first time Micah, 14, has performed in a show, something Emerson believes he’ll do again.
“He’s got the bug, so he’s keeping an eye out now,” Emerson said. “Mallory has already got a love for it.”
Since the show was already performed in Duncan in 2019, the chorus opted not to perform the same show there again, instead opting to return with the missed Lawton shows.
Several guest performers will be involved, including members of the Lawton Harmony Chorus, a women’s chorus that has been active in Lawton since the 1950s. This will be the final performance by the Harmony Chorus before the group officially disbands.
The usual master of ceremonies for the show, Jan Stratton, will not be appearing, due to her being cast in the Lawton Community Theatre production of “Steel Magnolias.” Instead, this year, the show’s MC will be Tevis Hillis.
West said that with all the shake-ups and setbacks that have come over the last few years, performing the show will be a big event for himself and the other members.
“We’ve lost some singers, some got older, some have other commitments,” West said. “It feels so good to come back to it. We’ve been practicing for years, and we’re all so excited to return.”