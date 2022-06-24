The rebellious Beatle at the 2022 Chautauqua

He was the rebellious Beatle. The founder. The avant-garde of new music. He put melodies together that had never existed before.
Randy Noojin, who lives in New York City, could talk about John Lennon the whole day.
“He wasn’t afraid to be surreal. He wanted his work to be not realistic,” commented Noojin.
Noojin’s performance on John Lennon at the 2022 Oklahoma Chautauqua, Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll, will take the audience back to 1969, a time when Lennon just left his wife and married Yoko Ono, having a famous honeymoon in Amsterdam that turned out to be a big commercial to protest the Vietnam War, Noojin explains.
“I like challenging personalities,” Noojin said about his choice of Lennon.
The monologue is an award-acceptance speech for Man of the Decade.
“They asked Lennon not to talk about his private life and drug use, but he is doing exactly that. He is disobedient, talking about his use of LSD and heroin,” explained Noojin.
The monologue will consist of a dozen Beatle songs, in some way underlining the creativity he got of his use of LSD, but also how it affected his marriage.
Lennon’s protest of the Vietnam War will play a big role as well. One of the songs played is titled “Give Peace a Chance” Lennon urges the audience to protest peacefully.
Two years of research have gone into this performance, according to Noojin. Learning the accent was one of the difficulties, learning how to play the e-guitar another.